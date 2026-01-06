news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 06, 2026



Quoting: Thinking About My Audience – Isoken’s Outreachy Journey —

Thinking about who I am addressing is a challenge, but it is an important one. As I write, I realize I’m speaking to three distinct groups: my friends and family who are new to the world of tech, newcomers eager to join programs like Outreachy, and the technical experts who maintain and sustain the projects I work on.

To my friends and family: Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) refers to software that anyone can freely use, modify, and share. Think of it as a community garden, instead of one company owning the “food,” people from all over the world contribute, improve, and maintain it so everyone can benefit from it for free.