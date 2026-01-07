original
The Crazy Weather is Finished
Today will be a busy day here. And being a Wednesday, we also expect an abundance of news (the news cycle peaks around Wednesday).
There's also some rain again, melting down the snow and putting an end to very low temperatures (as low as minus six). Today will be a day to catch up and publish more.
IRC Attacks
Yesterday I got notified of (failed) attempts to attack our IRC network. The attempts were intercepted with the help of a special feature in Ergo, which had a new release very recently.
Impact on Wildlife
Last night Hi-Dee the bird came back again, this time with a friend, then eventually all on her own. So it seems like they're here to stay and they gain enough confidence to get close enough to almost touch. Yesterday on the way back home we saw one bird that seemed unwell and very hungry, walking towards us, asking for help or food (so I gave her my whole Organix snack). We wonder how many birds will perish or die due to climate change. █