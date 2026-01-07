The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

Both modules are based on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors featuring a hybrid CPU architecture with performance (P), efficiency (E), and low-power efficiency (LPE) cores, supporting up to 16 cores in total.

The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.

Featuring a 6061 aluminium chassis with a sand-blasted Pantone 433 finish, StarBook Horizon is powered by an Intel Alder Lake i3-N305 processor with 8 cores, 8 threads, 7W TDP, Intel UHD graphics, and 1.00 GHz clock speed, and features 32 GB 4800MT/s LPDDR5 onboard memory and 2TB Gen3 PCIe M2 2280 SSD storage.

Devuan 6.1 was released on the first day of the year as a small update to Devuan 6.0, which arrived in November 2025 based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series.

The Crazy Weather is Finished

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026,

updated Jan 07, 2026



Today will be a busy day here. And being a Wednesday, we also expect an abundance of news (the news cycle peaks around Wednesday).

There's also some rain again, melting down the snow and putting an end to very low temperatures (as low as minus six). Today will be a day to catch up and publish more.

IRC Attacks

Yesterday I got notified of (failed) attempts to attack our IRC network. The attempts were intercepted with the help of a special feature in Ergo, which had a new release very recently.

Impact on Wildlife

Last night Hi-Dee the bird came back again, this time with a friend, then eventually all on her own. So it seems like they're here to stay and they gain enough confidence to get close enough to almost touch. Yesterday on the way back home we saw one bird that seemed unwell and very hungry, walking towards us, asking for help or food (so I gave her my whole Organix snack). We wonder how many birds will perish or die due to climate change. █