news
Graphics: Graphics Card Upgrade Journey and Improving the Flatpak Graphics Drivers Situation
-
Jason Tucker ☛ Seeing Games as They Were Meant to Be Seen: My Graphics Card Upgrade Journey
After years of making do with aging hardware, I finally took the plunge and upgraded to an AMD RX 9070 XT. As someone who works in IT and runs an extensive home lab, I'm no stranger to hardware upgrades, but this one hit differently. For the first time, I'm experiencing ray tracing, and it's completely transformed how I see the games I've been playing.
-
Jason Tucker ☛ Optimizing BIOS Settings for My New AMD RX 9070 XT GPU Upgrade
I recently purchased a XFX AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Swift 16GB upgrading from an old NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super card with 6GB. The card is a night and day difference, my new card isn't the highest spec card but when compared to my previous card, it's light years better. One thing I always struggled with is the memory on the old card, it never had enough for modern day graphics. I wanted to make sure my bios for my motherboard was configured correctly and found this website hone.gg that explains a lot about how to configure it.
-
Sebastian Wick ☛ Sebastian Wick: Improving the Flatpak Graphics Drivers Situation
Graphics drivers in Flatpak have been a bit of a pain point. The drivers have to be built against the runtime to work in the runtime. This usually isn’t much of an issue but it breaks down in two cases: [...]