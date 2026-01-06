Graphics: Graphics Card Upgrade Journey and Improving the Flatpak Graphics Drivers Situation

I recently purchased a XFX AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Swift 16GB upgrading from an old NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super card with 6GB. The card is a night and day difference, my new card isn't the highest spec card but when compared to my previous card, it's light years better. One thing I always struggled with is the memory on the old card, it never had enough for modern day graphics. I wanted to make sure my bios for my motherboard was configured correctly and found this website hone.gg that explains a lot about how to configure it.