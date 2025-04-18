news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V , and More
-
Arduino ☛ Code faster with the new Arduino Hey Hi (AI) Assistant
We’re very excited to share that the Arduino Hey Hi (AI) Assistant is now available in the Arduino Cloud Editor! This expert coding companion truly understands your project and board, and can generate and fix your code in seconds.
-
CNX Software ☛ HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 – An AMD Ryzen V3C18I mini-ITX motherboard with dual 10Gbps SFP+, 2.5GbE, dual SATA III
SolidRun HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 is a mini-ITX motherboard powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded V3C18I processor, supporting up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and equipped with two 10 Gbps Ethernet SFP+ cages, a 2.5GbE RJ45 jack, and two SATA III ports for advanced networking and storage applications. The solution is comprised of a mini-ITX motherboard and a Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Express module, which the company introduced in 2022.
-
CNX Software ☛ Thin PoE HAT for Raspberry Pi 5 features isolated SMPS, fits inside the official case, works with the active cooler
Waveshare has launched the PoE HAT (H), a thin Power over Ethernet(PoE) HAT for the Raspberry Pi 5 that easily fits inside the official case and works with the active cooler. The HAT is specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 5 and supports IEEE 802.3af/at PoE standards. It features an isolated switched-mode power supply (SMPS) that delivers a stable 5V/5A output through the GPIO header. The board includes a standard 40-pin GPIO header and relies on a low-profile PoE IC.
-
CNX Software ☛ Avaota F1 – A tiny camera board based on Allwinner V821 RISC-V SoC with built-in WiFi and 64MB DDR2
The Avaota F1 is an ultra-small, open-source hardware GNU/Linux SBC powered by an Allwinner V821 32-bit RISC-V camera SoC with 64MB on-chip DDR2 and built-in 2.4 GHz WiFi 4, and designed for camera applications with a MIPI CSI connector. The 35×22 mm board also features a 32MB NOR flash, an analog microphone, a USB-C port for power, data, and programming, two 15-pin GPIO headers, a FEL button, and a user LED.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Minichord Synthesizer Offers Open-Source Platform for Chord-Based Music Creation
The Minichord is a compact, chord-focused musical instrument developed by Benjamin Poilve through a co-creation effort with Seeed Studio. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, it combines a tactile chord selection system with a responsive touch interface and MIDI output capabilities. With fully open-source firmware and hardware design, the device encourages community-driven modification and customization.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Banana Pi BPI-RV2 Gateway Board Integrates Siflower SF21H8898 RISC-V SoC
Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-RV2, an open-source gateway platform developed in collaboration with Siflower. The board is based on the SF21H8898 SoC, a quad-core RISC-V processor designed for industrial and enterprise networking applications such as routers, access points, and control gateways.