news
today's howtos
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 6 practical uses for the lspci command on Linux
Are you experiencing hardware issues on your Linux device? Or maybe you're just curious about what information you can gather using terminal commands? You should try these lspci command examples.
-
6 practical uses for the lspci command on Linux
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ What to Do When Your Linux Hard Disk Is Running Out of Space
Running out of disk space on Linux can feel sudden and frustrating. One moment everything runs smoothly, and the next, updates fail, applications slow down, or the system refuses to cooperate. This problem is common, especially on systems that run for long periods without maintenance. Fortunately, Linux gives you some useful tools and methods to identify the issue and fix it step by step without breaking your system.