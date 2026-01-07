news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Nomad Network - mesh communication - LinuxLinks
Nomad Network allows you to build private and resilient communications platforms that are in complete control and ownership of the people that use them. No signups, no agreements, no handover of any data, no permissions and gatekeepers.
Nomad Network is build on LXMF and Reticulum, which together provides the cryptographic mesh functionality and peer-to-peer message routing that Nomad Network relies on. This foundation also makes it possible to use the program over a very wide variety of communication mediums, from packet radio to fiber optics.
This is free and open source software.
PsychoPy - create experiments in behavioural science - LinuxLinks
PsychoPy is an open-source package for creating experiments in behavioural science. It aims to provide a single package that is:
precise enough for psychophysics. easy enough for teaching. flexible enough for everything else. able to run experiments in a local Python script or online in JavaScript.
To meet these goals PsychoPy provides a choice of interface – you can use a simple graphical user interface called Builder, or write your experiments in Python code. The entire application and library are written in Python and is platform independent.
iris - config-driven file organizer - LinuxLinks
iris is a fast, minimal, config-driven file organizer built with Rust.
iris helps you sort and organize your messy folders automatically using defined rules.
This is free and open source software.
Brief - browse command-line cheatsheets - LinuxLinks
Brief is an app for browsing command-line cheatsheets written in Python, using GTK4 and Libadwaita. The data source is tldr-pages. It lets you search through thousands of command-line tools across multiple platforms and languages, providing simplified help pages.
This is free and open source software.
trxsh - trash manager - LinuxLinks
trxsh is a simple and efficient command-line trash manager written in Go.
It allows you to safely delete, list, restore, and permanently remove files from your system’s trash directory.
This is free and open source software.
prox - process manager - LinuxLinks
prox is a modern, powerful process manager with a beautiful Terminal User Interface (TUI). Inspired by pm2, built with Go and Bubbletea.
This is free and open source software.
Linux Candy: ascii_moon - displays the moon phase - LinuxLinks
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
Outfieldr - TLDR client - LinuxLinks
Outfieldr is a TLDR client written in Zig.
A TLDR client is a command-line tool that provides simplified, example-based summaries of command-line utilities, pulling from the “tldr pages” project (Too Long; Didn’t Read) to offer quick, practical help for common commands, unlike lengthy man pages.
This is free and open source software.
Kubero - self-hosted PaaS - LinuxLinks
Kubero [pronounced: Kube Hero] is a self-hosted PaaS (Platform as a Service) that allows a developer to deploy their application on Kubernetes without specialized knowledge.
Kubero follows the principles of 12-factor apps. It is possible to run apps based on existing containers or from source code.
This is free and open source software.
nchat - terminal-based chat client - LinuxLinks
nchat is a terminal-based chat client for Linux and macOS with support for Telegram and WhatsApp.
This is free and open source software.