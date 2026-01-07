BSD Leftovers

A large portion of my focus has been on the infrastructure, getting a build environment for the recently-created hardened/15-stable/main branch. As discussed in a previous mailing list thread[1], the 14-STABLE build infrastructure has now been migrated to 15-STABLE. We have archived the last 14-STABLE package build, which last completed on 24 Dec 2025.

We self-host nearly the entirety of our infrastructure out of my home. We have only one leased server, from the fine folks at NetActuate (previously RootBSD). This leased server hosts our main website, the hbsd-update build artifacts, and the package repos. Our package repos, naturally, grow over time. Back when we started this, each package repo was at most 75GB in size. Now we're encroaching 135GB.