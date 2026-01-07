original
Stick to the Science, the Facts, the Observable Reality
Science is not a new concept. Science is not a religion. Although some people attempt to demonise it, conflating it with corporatism and writing "Science" with a capital "S" (like it's a religion), science still works and helps explain almost everything in the world, even interplanetary things. The "War on Science" was recently taken up a notch, thanks to dictators who hope that by defunding it they can dumb down the population, filling the gap with bigotry and ignorance which fuel demagogues.
Science is at the heart of this site. We study facts. We reject falsehoods. It's sad that we even need to state this. █