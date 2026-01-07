The FET1126Bx-S is based on the Rockchip RV1126 B or RV1126BJ processor, integrating four Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores. Datasheet information indicates that commercial variants operate at up to 1.6 GHz, while industrial-grade versions are clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. An on-chip NPU provides up to 3 TOPS of INT8 performance, enabling AI inference workloads to run locally without reliance on cloud connectivity.

The GStreamer 1.28 Release Candidate brings even more goodies, including a burn-based YOLOX inference element and a YOLOX tensor decoder written in Rust, an audio source separation element based on demuc written in Rust, and a new GIF decoder element written in Rust with looping support.

Devuan 6.1 was released on the first day of the year as a small update to Devuan 6.0, which arrived in November 2025 based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series.

original

Stick to the Science, the Facts, the Observable Reality

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



Science is not a new concept. Science is not a religion. Although some people attempt to demonise it, conflating it with corporatism and writing "Science" with a capital "S" (like it's a religion), science still works and helps explain almost everything in the world, even interplanetary things. The "War on Science" was recently taken up a notch, thanks to dictators who hope that by defunding it they can dumb down the population, filling the gap with bigotry and ignorance which fuel demagogues.

Science is at the heart of this site. We study facts. We reject falsehoods. It's sad that we even need to state this. █