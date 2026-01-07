Linux players on Steam reached all-time high in December

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026



In December 2025, Valve's survey results show Linux users hitting a market share of 3.58 percent. Compare that to the 3.20 percent Linux usage reached in November 2025. Interestingly, macOS also saw a small boost of its own, increasing by 0.16 points to reach 2.18 percent of the user share.

Meanwhile, Windows took a hit by 0.56 percentage points, now floating at the still-monolithic 94.23 percent of the Steam user share. Within that mix, Windows 10 unsurprisingly saw the biggest drop at 1.55 percent fewer users. Windows 10 reached end of life in October 2025, and Microsoft has been pressuring folks using it to upgrade to Windows 11 ever since. Those people are evidently not all taking up Microsoft on its offer, as Windows 11 adoption didn't increase enough to stop Linux and Mac from growing.