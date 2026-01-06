news
Red Hat OpenShift, Hype, and Partner Program
Red Hat ☛ Zero trust security and dynamic credentials on OpenShift
In my previous article, we explored externalizing secrets using the External Secrets Operator (ESO). This follow-up addresses the next step in DevSecOps evolution: eliminating long-term secrets in favor of dynamic, ephemeral credentials and advanced network isolation.
For architects and site reliability engineers operating on Red Hat OpenShift, the goal is to transform the pipeline from a consumer of static passwords into an entity with a verifiable identity, capable of negotiating "just-in-time" (JIT) access.
Red Hat Official ☛ The AI resolution that will still matter in 2030 [Ed: AI nonsense to lift up IBM's stock based on a lie]
As a PMM, I spend a lot of time at the intersection of technology and the way we communicate it. It is my job to understand what companies shaping the AI infrastructure space are bringing to market, and also to pay attention to the why and how behind the way they talk about it. Online, at conferences around the world, and in hallway conversations, I am watching not only what our industry is building but the framing that surrounds it. Across AI gatherings this year, both virtual and in person, a pattern has become impossible to miss: AI is being marketed through urgency and fear, not clarity.
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerating success with the Red Hat Partner Program
Today, we are excited to introduce the latest updates to the Red Hat Partner Program. With these enhancements, Red Hat is providing a structure that prioritizes co-investment to drive profitability across core business areas for partners. By actively investing in partner programs, incentives and digital tooling, we can more seamlessly enable accelerated growth, reduce friction and expand market reach for our collective success.