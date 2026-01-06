Red Hat OpenShift, Hype, and Partner Program

In my previous article, we explored externalizing secrets using the External Secrets Operator (ESO). This follow-up addresses the next step in DevSecOps evolution: eliminating long-term secrets in favor of dynamic, ephemeral credentials and advanced network isolation.

For architects and site reliability engineers operating on Red Hat OpenShift, the goal is to transform the pipeline from a consumer of static passwords into an entity with a verifiable identity, capable of negotiating "just-in-time" (JIT) access.