Free and Open Source Software
-
Bit - modernized git CLI - LinuxLinks
Bit is an experimental modernized git CLI built on top of git that provides happy defaults and other niceties.
This is free and open source software.
Uno Calculator - port of Windows calculator - LinuxLinks
Uno Calculator is a port of the open source Windows Calculator.
The app provides standard, scientific, and programmer calculator functionality, as well as a set of converters between various units of measurement and currencies.
This is free and open source software.
Daisy - general-purpose TUI scientific calculator - LinuxLinks
Daisy is a pretty, general-purpose TUI scientific calculator with support for units, derivatives, and more.
This is free and open source software.
havn - fast configurable port scanner - LinuxLinks
havn is a lightweight self-contained port scanning application using asynchronous Tokio multithreading to deliver fast and reliable results.
With sensible defaults and configurable options, users are able customise the scanning process according to their needs. It is designed and built to be compatible with multiple platforms, including Docker, and has a binary size of less than 1MB.
This is free and open source software.
Moment - Matrix client - LinuxLinks
Moment is a fancy, customizable, keyboard-operable Matrix chat client for encrypted and decentralized communication.
Moment is based on Mirage.
This is free and open source software.