Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.5a2

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” introduces the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment with a built-in Night Light feature supporting both XOrg and Wayland, a brand new default theme, native dialogs, a much improved Wayland session, simplified sound over-amplification settings, enhanced notifications, Nemo improvements, and more.

OpenZFS 2.3 Is Out with Linux 6.12 Support, RAIDZ Expansion, Fast Dedup, and More

Supporting kernels from Linux 4.18 up to the latest Linux 6.12 LTS, OpenZFS 2.3 introduces many great enhancements like support for adding new devices to an existing RAIDZ pool to increase the storage capacity without downtime.

Internet Society

Understanding and Identifying Scams: Digitally Empowering Older Adults in Mexico

In 2023, some 15,000 financial frauds took place every day in Mexico, with nearly 15% of the population getting scammed. As the Internet continues to become a more prominent part of our lives, online scams are growing in popularity, and older adults face unique risks. 

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Brings Linux to Stamp Form Factor with Rockchip RV1106 Processor

The Luckfox Core1106 is a compact development board built around the Rockchip RV1106 chip. Designed to simplify hardware integration, it allows developers to efficiently verify designs or embed the board into products. With dimensions of 30 × 30 mm, the Core1106 is suitable for applications such as edge computing, IoT devices, and video processing.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 16, 2025

Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues

  
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.

 
Important Day for Us [original]

  
We're going to pursue justice

 
This Week in Plasma: Final Plasma 6.3 Features

  
This week the focus was on landing final Plasma 6.3 features and UI changes

 
Flatpak 1.16 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released

  
Flatpak, the popular Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework, has been updated today to version 1.16, a major release that comes with new features and improvements.

 
Linux Mint 22.1 "Xia" Is Now Available for Download, Here's What's New

  
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
These hotels just added support for room keys on Android through Google Wallet

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
TigerOS – Portuguese Fedora remix

  
TigerOS is a Fedora based operating system

 
Windows 11 - There's still nothing worth my time

  
It is time to bring another jolly article to its end

 
Luckfox Brings Linux to Stamp Form Factor with Rockchip RV1106 Processor

  
The Luckfox Core1106 is supported by the Luckfox Pico SDK, optimized for Ubuntu LTS systems

 
The "O" in "FOSS" does not stand for "obligation"

  
This post is inspired by the months-long temper tantrum thrown by Matt Mullenweg

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Hardware: RISC-V in China, Android and Linux-based Smart TFT Displays

  
Red Hat's Debuginfod project update 2024 and Adam Williamson's (Red Hat) new laptop and Silverblue

  
"SteamOS on a PC" and Android vs Linux for Gaming Handhelds

  
Apple Wants People to Use Proprietary Software to Run "Linux"

  
Security and FUD

  
Ubuntu Studio: Why you need this open-source Adobe alternative

  
running through some of the reasons to download Ubuntu Studio

 
LWN predictions and  timeline

  
Today in Techrights

  
A sad day for the Firebird Project

  
Helen Borrie, a key figure in the Firebird relational database project and a longtime contributor at IBPhoenix, passed away on January 2, 2025

 
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Applications

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Hackaday, OpenSCAD, Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

  
Notepad Next 0.10 Brings Better Bookmark Operations

  
today's leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Linux Foundation On Chromium browser

  
GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player

  
When GNOME 48 is released in March it will debut with a brand-new audio player

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Kdenlive 24.12.1 and KDE in "Tech Over Tea"

  
Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued

  
Absolute Linux, the Slackware-based distro, ends its journey as Paul Sherman announces its termination

 
Security Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Crunchbangplusplus – minimalist Linux distribution

  
Crunchbangplusplus is a Linux distribution based on Debian

 
risiOS – Fedora based Linux distribution

  
risiOS is a Fedora based OS designed to make it easier to setup, and modernize the experience

 
Games: Heroes of the Seven Islands, Stop Killing Games, vkQuake, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
6 Best Linux Distros for KDE Plasma Fans in 2025

  
six standout distros that embrace Plasma, each offering its unique spin on this versatile desktop environment

 
Security Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux

  
2 new episodes

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Web Browsing, Browsers, and Web Development

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Pine64, Arduino, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Fedora and Red Hat/IBM Leftovers

  
Linux 6.13-rc7

  
it looked a bit quiet at the start of the wee

 
Android Leftovers

  
OnePlus 13 Review: A Better Android Phone, but It’s Not the Best

 
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"

  
It's the little pleasures of life that often keep us going

 
MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9

  
MX Linux 23.5 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.

 
OpenZFS 2.3 Is Out with Linux 6.12 Support, RAIDZ Expansion, Fast Dedup, and More

  
OpenZFS 2.3 has been released today as the latest version of this open-source advanced file system and volume manager for Linux and FreeBSD systems introducing support for the latest kernels and new features.

 
IBASE INA1607 is a fanless uCPE/SD-WAN appliance powered by an Intel Atom x7405C Amston Lake SoC

  
Enlightenment 0.27 Desktop Environment Released

  
Enlightenment 0.27 lightweight desktop environment is out with updated translations

 
FreeBSD and OpenBSD Leftovers

  
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and Linux Weekly Roundup

  
today's howtos

  
Challenges to funding open source and more

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Windows TCO and CISA

  
Android Leftovers

  
Android 16 may bring predictive back support to three-button navigation

 
Niri 25.1 Debuts with Revamped Release Numbering

  
Niri scrollable-tiling compositor adopts calendar versioning

 
DXVK 2.5.3 Brings Improvements for Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, and Other Games

  
DXVK 2.5.3 is out today as the third maintenance update to the DXVK 2.5 series for this Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine.

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
F3OS – Debian-based Linux distribution

  
There are three editions available which have a different desktop environment

 
OSGeoLive – Linux distribution focusing on geospatial software

  
OSGeoLive is a self-contained bootable DVD, USB thumb drive or Virtual Machine based on Lubuntu

 
William Andrew Gianopoulos

  
William Andrew Gianopoulos, 74, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 6, 2025

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) Troubles/Conflict in WordPress

  
This portable, lightweight Linux distro has an old-school feel

  
If you need a lightning-fast, portable Linux distribution to run on aging hardware or spin up a quick server

 
Games: Retro Linux Gaming Computer, DEFICIT, and More

  
10 new GamingOnLinux articles

 
This new Linux handheld PC could be a tinkerer's dream come true

  
Currently in development, the Debian-powered Mecha Comet could be a Linux phone

 
Rust-Based COSMIC Desktop Gets 5th Alpha Release with COSMIC Media Player

  
System76’s highly anticipated COSMIC desktop environment written in Rust, continues to develop with the 5th alpha release, which is accompanied by new ISO images of the upcoming Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distro.

 
Tails 6.11 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Critical Security Fixes

  
Tails 6.11 amnesic incognito live system distribution is now available for download with support for detecting partitioning errors and fixes for critical vulnerabilities.

 
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Many Recent GNU/Linux Videos

  
Alpine 3.21.1 released

  
a maintenance release of the 3.21 series

 
Today in Techrights

  
