posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 16, 2025



Quoting: TigerOS - Portuguese Fedora remix - LinuxLinks —

TigerOS is aimed at companies that need a lightweight, simple, stable operating system that minimizes the possibility of infection by viruses, spyware and a wide range of virtual pests.

TigerOS has a simple interface, designed to reduce the adaptation curve for users coming from Windows. The “winlike” pattern allows new users to find a layout of elements similar to what they are already familiar with and with improvements in their categories, making it easier to search for programs.