TigerOS – Portuguese Fedora remix
Quoting: TigerOS - Portuguese Fedora remix - LinuxLinks —
TigerOS is aimed at companies that need a lightweight, simple, stable operating system that minimizes the possibility of infection by viruses, spyware and a wide range of virtual pests.
TigerOS has a simple interface, designed to reduce the adaptation curve for users coming from Windows. The “winlike” pattern allows new users to find a layout of elements similar to what they are already familiar with and with improvements in their categories, making it easier to search for programs.