Windows TCO and CISA
CISA ☛ 2025-01-10 [Older] CISA Releases the Cybersecurity Performance Goals Adoption Report
2025-01-12 [Older] Enterprise Linux Security Episode 105 - Buckets of Fun
CISA ☛ 2025-01-10 [Older] CISA Releases Four Industrial Control Systems Advisories
CISA ☛ 2025-01-10 [Older] Schneider Electric PowerChute Serial Shutdown
CISA ☛ 2025-01-10 [Older] Schneider Electric Harmony HMI and Pro-face HMI Products
CISA ☛ 2025-01-10 [Older] Delta Electronics DRASimuCAD
CISA ☛ 2025-01-08 [Older] CISA Adds One Vulnerability to the KEV Catalog
CISA ☛ 2025-01-07 [Older] CISA Adds Three Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
CISA ☛ 2025-01-07 [Older] CISA Releases Two Industrial Control Systems Advisories
CISA ☛ 2025-01-07 [Older] ABB ASPECT-Enterprise, NEXUS, and MATRIX Series Products
CISA ☛ 2025-01-07 [Older] Nedap Librix Ecoreader
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Make Tech Easier ☛ 2025-01-11 [Older] What Firewalls Do: Why Firewalls Are Important [Ed: Partly a Windows mindset, as back doors are presumed to exist]
The Record ☛ Turks and Caicos recovering from pre-Christmas ransomware attack
The government initially warned residents of the ransomware attack on December 19 and said it was working with U.K. government officials to address the attack. The attackers gained access to the government’s revenue collection and payment systems, impacting numerous business operations on the islands.
Security Week ☛ Emerging FunkSec Ransomware Developed Using AI
The FunkSec name was initially introduced in October 2024 by a threat actor using the monikers of Scorpion and DesertStorm, and was later promoted by a potential associate, El_Farado. Other threat actors – XTN, Blako, and Bjorka – are likely connected to Scorpion and FunkSec.
The Register UK ☛ Ransomware crew abuses AWS native encryption
Halcyon threat hunters say they first spotted this criminal gang in December, and in recent weeks observed two such ransomware attacks against their customers, both of whom were AWS native software developers.
