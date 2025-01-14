One of the open questions surrounding the unstable gen {} feature is whether it should return Iterator or IntoIterator. People have had a feeling there might be good reasons for it to return IntoIterator, but couldn't necessarily articulate why. Which is why it was included in the "unresolved questions" section on the gen blocks RFC.

Because I'd like to see gen {} blocks stabilize sooner, I figured it would be worth spending some time looking into this question and see whether there are any reasons to pick one over the other. And I have found what I believe to be a fairly annoying issue with gen returning Iterator that I've started calling the gen auto-trait problem. In this post I'll walk through what this problem is, as well as how gen returning IntoIterator would prevent it. So without further ado, let's dive in!