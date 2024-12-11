Programming Leftovers
-
Drew DeVault ☛ I'm daily driving Jujutsu, and maybe you should too
Jujutsu is a version control system. They aim to be independent at some point but for now it is a heady frontend on top of git (a big advantage – all of your existing git repos and tools are trivially compatible with it). Like many other tools in this niche, the jj pitch begins from the thesis that git’s user interface is bad. Every time I’ve heard this pitch, for jj or otherwise, my enthusiasm has rapidly waned. I really like git! I think that its internals are the platonic ideal version control system and its porcelain1 makes a lot more sense if you grok its internals – though indeed I would agree that the porcelain is far from perfect.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Unix's buffered IO in assembly and in C
The V1 approach, as documented in its putc.3 and getw.3 manual pages, is that the caller to the buffered IO routines supplies the data area used for buffering, and the library functions merely initialize it and later use it. How you get the data area is up to you and your program; you might, for example, simply have a static block of memory in your BSS segment. You can dynamically allocate this area if you want to, but you don't have to. The V2 and later putchar have a similar approach but this time they contain a static buffer area and you just have to do a bit of initialization (possibly putchar was in V1 too, I don't know for sure).
-
Chris ☛ Practices of Reliable Software Design
I was nerd-sniped. Out of the blue, a friend asked me,
If you would build an in-memory cache, how would you do it?
"It should have good performance and be able to hold many entries. Reads are more common than writes. I know how I would do it already, but I’m curious about your approach."
I couldn’t not take the bait.
-
AdventOfCode ☛ Day 11 - Advent of Code 2024
No matter how the stones change, their order is preserved, and they stay on their perfectly straight line.
How will the stones evolve if you keep blinking at them? You take a note of the number engraved on each stone in the line (your puzzle input).
-
AdventOfCode ☛ Day 10 - Advent of Code 2024
Based on un-scorched scraps of the book, you determine that a good hiking trail is as long as possible and has an even, gradual, uphill slope. For all practical purposes, this means that a hiking trail is any path that starts at height 0, ends at height 9, and always increases by a height of exactly 1 at each step. Hiking trails never include diagonal steps - only up, down, left, or right (from the perspective of the map).
-
Perl Data Language ☛ Day 11: Random Number Generation with Perl Data Language - PDL Advent calendar 2024
If you want to generate random numbers data easily and fast, you need PDL! (With a little help from the GNU Scientific Library)
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ 2024.50 DuckDuckCool [Ed: Taking money from a Microsoft proxy is a bad thing]
Search engine DuckDuckGo has donated $25.000 to the Foundation, it being one of the organizations that share DuckDuckGo’s vision of raising the standard of trust online (HackerNews comments). ]
-
Ruben Schade ☛ A Perl guy learning Python3
I’ve said it here before, and I’ll say it again: I love Perl. I’ve used so many languages over the years, but writing Perl code feels natural. It feels like an extension of my brain. It’s expressiveness, data structures, and near limitless flexibility meant I reached for it whenever I had a problem to solve (it’s probably why I had fun with Ruby too, but that’s a separate discussion).
-
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2024 - Have fun with Map::Tube
Map::Tube was one of my earliest submissions to CPAN and it's a project that's very close to my heart. Over the years, I've had the joy of writing about it and I've spoken about it at many conferences. I consider it my baby though I share it with many amazing contributors who have helped make it sleeker and more powerful. Each day, I'm thankful for the contributions of those who've made this project better. Many thanks also to everyone who has used used the library to build maps for cities around the world. As of today, there are 41 maps created by 11 contributors.
-