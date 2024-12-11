Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (postgresql:15, postgresql:16, and ruby:3.1), Debian (jinja2), Fedora (python-multipart, python-python-multipart, python3.12, retsnoop, rust-rbspy, rust-rustls, and zabbix), Oracle (kernel, libsoup, postgresql:12, postgresql:13, postgresql:15, postgresql:16, redis:7, and ruby:3.1), SUSE (nodejs18, pam, qt6-webengine, and radare2), and Ubuntu (dogtag-pki, linux-intel-iotg, linux-intel-iotg-5.15, ofono, rabbitmq-server, and webkit2gtk).
Windows TCO
India Times ☛ Microsoft 365 outage that hit Outlook and Teams users worldwide is now resolved
A major Microsoft 365 outage disrupted access to Outlook, OneDrive, and Teams for users globally, including India, where complaints peaked around 3:19 pm IST. Microsoft confirmed the issue, suggesting desktop applications as a temporary workaround while investigating the root cause. This marks the second Microsoft 365 outage in two weeks, raising concerns about service reliability.
India Times ☛ India faces 3000% surge in API cyber attacks: report
India saw a 3000% increase in cyber attacks on application programming interfaces (API) in the July-September quarter, according to a new report.
