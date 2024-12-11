OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 Released with COSMIC Desktop Spin, Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 11, 2024



Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS (built with Clang), OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 is here four and a half months after OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 to switch to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, namely KDE Plasma 6.2.4, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 24.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.8 software suites.

While the GNOME and LXQt spins have been updated as well to the latest GNOME 47 and LXQt 2.1 desktop environments, the OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 release introduces a new spin featuring System76’s upcoming Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment. Here’s your first look!

