Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 869
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 869 for the week of December 1 – 7, 2024.
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Open source is at the heart of AI innovation [Ed: Openwashing nonsense. Those are blackboxes.]
We recently attended the Ubuntu Summit, where Canonical showcased all of the innovation and other developments around Ubuntu. Open source in general and Ubuntu in particular have played and continue to play a vital role in the development of AI and ML. Learn all about this relationship in the latest episode of Techzine Talks on Tour.
How to Install Cloudflare Edge SSL on Ubuntu?
These days, it’s very important to protect your website with SSL/TLS security. You can protect your users’ info and improve your site’s credibility and search engine rankings at the same time. Cloudflare’s Edge SSL is a great way to add SSL to a website that runs on Ubuntu without spending a lot of money. So, if you’ve ever wondered, “How to Install Cloudflare Edge SSL on Ubuntu?” you’re in the right place. Keep reading to find out more.