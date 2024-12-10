Security Leftovers
-
Cyber Security News ☛ Critical Vulnerability (CVE-2024-37071) in IBM Db2 Affects Linux and UNIX Platforms [Ed: Proprietary software, not the fault of the OS]
IBM has recently disclosed a security vulnerability (CVE-2024-37071) affecting its Db2 database software for Linux and UNIX platforms.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ In the Face of Mounting Regulatory Oversight, Honda and Guidewire Join Industry Leaders Securing Software Development at the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF)
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ The OpenSSF 2024 Annual Report Is Live! [Ed: Yes, Of Course the Linux Foundation's OpenSSF Rejects Open Source and GNU/Linux (New Report); LF is the voice of the opposition of what it is called after (or calls itself)]
We’re excited to announce the release of the OpenSSF 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of significant progress, collaboration, and impact within the open source software (OSS) ecosystem. From new member milestones to groundbreaking initiatives, this report captures the collective achievements of our projects, working groups, and vibrant community.
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ Making sure your door access control system is secure: Top 5 things to check
Your door access control system (aka a physical access control system or PACS), also referred to as RFID cards or ‘swipe’ cards often have a poor reputation for being vulnerable
-
Dark Reading ☛ Scottish Parliament TV at Risk From Deepfakes
Because the streaming service website offers no content restrictions, attackers are able to hijack and manipulate live streams.