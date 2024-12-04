Tux Machines

NVK Achieves Day-Zero Support for Vulkan 1.4

The Khronos Group recently announced the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification, and NVK, an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA hardware, has achieved day-zero conformance with the latest API. This support has been integrated into Mesa and will be available in the upcoming Mesa 25.0 release, scheduled for early 2025.

Low-Cost ESP32-PICO-D4 Board with LoRa, Wi-Fi, and BLE Connectivity

Unlike other LILYGO products with LoRa support, such as the T5 E-Paper S3 Pro, the T3 S3 LR1121, and the T-Deck Plus, this device incorporates the ESP32-PICO-D4 SoC, which includes Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR, Bluetooth LE functionalities, and 4MB Quad-SPI flash memory.

Arti 1.3.1 is released: onion services, RPC, relay development, and more

This release continues development on Arti Relay and the RPC subsystem, and adds the initial scaffolding for service-side proof-of-work support. It also contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, as well as improvements to our CI infrastructure.

Nitrux 3.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12, Better Support for NVIDIA Users

The monthly Nitrux release cycle continues and Nitrux 3.8 is here with the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel by default and better support for NVIDIA users by enabling NVIDIA Dynamic Boost and the creation of NVIDIA device nodes, along with new udev rules for NVIDIA hardware.

Qt Creator 15 Open-Source IDE Released with Axivion Support, New Themes

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 14, the Qt Creator 15 release is here as a hefty update that introduces a visual refresh for enhanced usability with new light and dark themes that feature higher contrast and optimized spacing. Users can switch between the new themes from Preferences > Environment > Interface > Theme.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 1st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. This week we reached 50K followers on Twitter and I can’t thank you enough!

  1. South America: GNU/Linux Grew to 8.15% Venezuela, Steadily Over 3% Overall
    holding steady above 3%
  2. Clownflare (Cloudflare) Debt Grows, Losses Continue
    debt of nearly $400,000 per employee
  3. [Meme] GAGAM: Google, Apple, Gulag, Amazon, Microsoft, and the Rest
    The Web has never been more dangerous and hostile

  4. The Userbase of GNU/Linux is Growing, Investments in the FSF Grow Too (in Spite of Microsofters Inciting and Slandering It)
    The FSF's expenses are close to 2 million dollars a year
  5. Links 03/12/2024: Pat Gelsinger's Firing Spun as 'Retirement', US Exports Land Mines
    Links for the day
  6. Links 03/12/2024: GrapheneOS, Raspberry Pi 4, and More
    Links for the day
  7. Links 03/12/2024: Googlebombing "Windows 12", Games Preservation, and Public Domain Game Jam
    Links for the day
  8. It's FOSS? No, It's SPAM.
    Another sellout
  9. Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols (SJVN) 'Works' for Linux Foundation (LF) on SPAM Campaigns, Just Like Spamnil's TFiR (Swapnil Bhartiya)
    How can he publish something like this under his name?
  10. Microsoft's Debt Ratio is Awful
    It owes almost 150% of what it can give
  11. Microsoft Has Already Laid Off Tens of Thousands of Workers, "Headcount" is Misleading Spin From Microsoft-Funded Sites
    Expect Microsoft to suck up to Trump, looking for more bailouts (those typically manifest themselves in the form of "defence" contracts)
  12. Gemini Links 03/12/2024: December Adventure and Social Justice Gone Wild
    Links for the day
  13. Microsoft Windows Falls to 12.5% in Cuba, Android Soaring
    Windows isn't even doing too well on desktops/laptops
  14. ChromeOS Isn't Freedom, But It's Killing Microsoft's Ability to Profit From Windows
    ChromeOS has shot up to 22% in Sweden
  16. IRC Proceedings: Monday, December 02, 2024
    IRC logs for Monday, December 02, 2024
  17. The L Word (Not Linux)
    Championing Software Freedom is "dangerous"
  18. Did IBM Layoffs Stop? Ask Dr. Krishna, The 'Genius' of IBM...
    Trust AK to solve all the problems of IBM by creating bigger problems
  19. It's Easy to Snyk in Marketing SPAM (and FUD) Into BetaNews
    The latest marketing piece (disguised as information, not shameless self-promotion)
  20. [Meme] Sportwashing vs Code of Censorship (CoC)
    Expectation of censorship (censor for me... or else!)
  21. GNU/Linux at 4% in Algeria
    So it more than doubled since last year
  22. With 4 Weeks to Go (Before the End of 2024) the FSF Has Already Raised Close to 100,000 Dollars
    The FSF must be doing something right
  23. "Linux on the Desktop" (Less Than a Third of Web-connected Computers Still a Desktop or Laptop)
    It's like we're chasing a goal that's 2 or 3 decades in the past
  24. [Meme] The Failure of Microsoft Rebranding Campaigns
    market share down, costs soared, back to basics
  25. 2 Years Have Passed Since ChatGPT Vapourware and Bing Gained Nothing, Yandex is About to Overtake Microsoft in Search
    A cause for concern at Microsoft?
  26. GNU/Linux Rises to 4% in Ireland, ChromeOS Grows and Android Takes Windows' Lunch
    Windows down to 22%
  27. [Meme] Meanwhile at Intel (Where the CEO Got the Boot)
    Well, if taxpayers pay to save Intel, then Intel should be publicly owned (by those taxpayers)
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.13 Release Candidate
Games: Vulkan Upgraded, Discord With Wayland, Lutris Release
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop
NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 is available for testing
Repairability Isn't Enough: Why I'm No Longer Supporting Software Freedom Conservancy
HandBrake 1.9 Adds Support for Lossless VP9 Encoding, Intel QSV VVC Decoder
Qt Creator 15 Open-Source IDE Released with Axivion Support, New Themes
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, and More
3 new shows/episodes
Games: Dolphin Emulator, Godot, and NES
gaming related news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Security Lefttovers
Security related links
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat mostly
Latest Canonical/Ubuntu Announcements
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More
some hardware picks
Arduino and Elektrobit Boost Proprietary AWS
not so good
today's howtos
very large batch for today
Nitrux 3.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12, Better Support for NVIDIA Users
Android Leftovers
Why Copyleft Matters
Zoo elephants get a musical toy to enrich their lives | Arduino Blog
Nitrux 3.8 “db” Released Packed with Performance Boosts
Cinnamon Desktop 6.4 Released with New Look
ClamAV: The Best Malwarebytes Alternative for Linux
DreamQuest N100 Mini PC Running Linux: Power Consumption
Kate - 1500 accepted merge requests!
5 Linux commands for locating system slowdowns fast
GNU gettext 0.23 and Unifont 16.0.02 Released
EasyOS 5.8.2 released
I think the donation notification works
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 1st, 2024
Clapgrep: An Easy-to-Use Open Source Linux App To Search Through Your PDFs and Text Documents
Not Sure If You'll Like Linux? Try It From Your Browser
25 Must-Have Apps for Fedora Linux Users
Review: AnduinOS 1.0.1
Audiocasts: Free Software Security Podcast and Banned C++ Contributor Andrew Tomazos Speaks Out
Debian Developers'/Development Updates: Guido Günther, Colin Watson, Sandro Knauß, and Junichi Uekawa
today's howtos
Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Released
Games: Proton 9.0-4 Beta, Steam Deck-Compatible Titles, and Veloren
