today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Applications
It's FOSS ☛ 5 Privacy-Focused Notion Alternatives That I Tried!
Looking to replace Notion with some open source and privacy-friendly solutions on Linux? I tried a few alternatives and here's what I think of them.
Medevel ☛ ERP SaaS: A Laravel-Based Open-Source ERP Solution in the Making
Managing business operations efficiently is a challenge for companies of all sizes. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems are designed to tackle this, but their complexity and cost often deter small and medium-sized businesses.
Medevel ☛ iTop: Open-Source IT Service Management Done Right
In a world where IT service management (ITSM) tools often come with hefty price tags, iTop emerges as a refreshing alternative. Designed to meet the needs of IT teams and organizations, iTop combines the flexibility of open-source software with the reliability of enterprise-grade ITSM solutions.
Built with PHP and actively
Medevel ☛ 2025's Top Open-Source IAM Picks: Secure Your Business Today - 12 Alternatives
Let’s be real—managing who can access what in a company isn’t just a chore; it’s a ticking time bomb if not handled properly. One wrong click, one unauthorized login, and suddenly you’re in a cybersecurity nightmare with legal consequences knocking at your door.
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
Steven Anderson ☛ Replacing Proxmox with FreeBSD and Bhyve
There are many options for virtual machine hosts like Hyper-V, XCP-ng, Proxmox, VirtualBox, VMware, and KVM. I've worked with all of them except for bhyve.
I'm going to configure a micro PC with FreeBSD to run bhyve VMs, and migrate those VMs from two existing Proxmox servers. The goal today is to start with a fresh FreeBSD install, configure DragonFly Mail Agent, smartmontools, vm-bhyve, and finally, migrate VM images from Proxmox. This is the first in a series documenting my journey to FreeBSD.
PCLinuxOS
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
rust-1.83.0
wire-desktop-3.37.3607
calibre-7.22.0
handbrake-1.9.0
putty-0.82
pysolfc-3.1.0
arp-scan-1.10.0
cairo-1.18.2
duktape-2.7.0
polkit-125
console-setup-1.233
seatd-0.9.1
xconsole-1.1.0
xlockmore-5.77
passwd-0.80
slang-2.3.3
usbutils-018
