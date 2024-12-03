today's leftovers

There are many options for virtual machine hosts like Hyper-V, XCP-ng, Proxmox, VirtualBox, VMware, and KVM. I've worked with all of them except for bhyve.

I'm going to configure a micro PC with FreeBSD to run bhyve VMs, and migrate those VMs from two existing Proxmox servers. The goal today is to start with a fresh FreeBSD install, configure DragonFly Mail Agent, smartmontools, vm-bhyve, and finally, migrate VM images from Proxmox. This is the first in a series documenting my journey to FreeBSD.