today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Automounting External Drives in Linux
With just a little effort, automounting the external disk can significantly improve your computing experience by providing additional storage.
Lawrence Tratt ☛ How I Prepare to Make a Video on Programming
Over time, I’ve recorded a few videos on programming topics, most recently on the Computerphile channel. For example, one on implementing a programming language was released last week; another on implementing an HTTP server came out earlier this year; and you can find a few more from before that if you’re willing to hunt around a bit. I’ve now had a number of questions about how these came into being, and I thought it might be worth setting out a few quick points from my perspective.
James G ☛ Adding dark mode to my website
Dark mode is now available on my website. In this post, I am going to talk a bit about how I added dark mode to my website, touching on both colour choice and the CSS dark and light mode preference features.
Wesley Moore ☛ Generating a Static Website From a Pleroma Archive
Retiring Pleroma had now become a priority. I discovered that there was now an account backup option in the import/export section of the settings. I downloaded my archive and set about building a tool that could generate a website from it.
As usual I built the tool in Rust, my scripting language of choice. It’s imaginatively called pleroma-archive. It generates an index page of all posts as well as a page for each individual post. The public URLs that Pleroma uses are not part of the archive, so for each post the tool does a HEAD request with the post id to determine the public URL of the post. The results of this are cached so it only needs to do it once for each post.
University of Toronto ☛ The question of how many NFS server threads you should use (on Linux)
Today, not for the first time, I noticed that one of our NFS servers was sitting at a load average of 8 with roughly half of its overall CPU capacity used. People with experience in Linux NFS servers are now confidently predicting that this is a 16-CPU server, which is correct (it has 8 cores and 2 HT threads per core). They're making this prediction because the normal Linux default number of kernel NFS server threads to run is eight.
ID Root ☛ How To Install InvoicePlane on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
InvoicePlane is a free, open-source invoicing and billing software that has gained popularity among freelancers and small to medium-sized businesses. Its user-friendly interface, coupled with features like client management, quote generation, invoice creation, and payment tracking, makes it an invaluable tool for financial management.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Anaconda on Debian 12
In the world of data science and machine learning, Anaconda stands out as a powerful distribution of Python and R. It simplifies package management and deployment, making it an essential tool for data scientists, researchers, and developers alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ampache on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ampache is a powerful web-based audio streaming application that allows users to manage and stream their music collections from any device with a web browser. If you’re looking to set up Ampache on your Ubuntu 24.04 server, this guide will walk you through every step of the process, ensuring a smooth installation and configuration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Kafka on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Kafka on Fedora 41. Apache Kafka is a powerful open-source distributed event streaming platform widely used for building real-time data pipelines and streaming applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Desktop on Manjaro
How To Install Docker Desktop on Manjaro: A Comprehensive Guide Docker has revolutionized the way developers build, ship, and run applications. For Manjaro GNU/Linux users, installing Docker Desktop opens up a world of containerization possibilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Angular on Fedora 41
Angular is a powerful open-source JavaScript framework used for building dynamic single-page applications. Known for its scalability and maintained by Google, Angular is a popular choice among developers. This guide will walk you through installing Angular on Fedora 41, a favored platform for development due to its cutting-edge features and robust community support.
ID Root ☛ How To Install BalenaEtcher on Fedora 41
BalenaEtcher is an open-source USB flasher tool designed to create bootable USB drives from ISO or IMG files. Its popularity stems from its cross-platform support, intuitive interface, and robust safety features.
Ankur Sinha "FranciscoD": Accessing UCL VPN using OpenConnect on GNU/Linux systems
I needed to use the UCL VPN again, on my Fedora/Linux machine.
Linux isn't really supported by the university infrastructure, but there are instructions that others have come up with and they had worked for me the last time I'd needed VPN access. Unfortunately, that was a few years ago, and things have changed a little since then. Notably, UCL has introduced two factor authentication (2FA).
Net2 ☛ How to Fix the VMware “Sound Device ID Out of Range” Error on Linux
Is the “Sound device ID out of range” error hindering your work on your VMware virtual machine? Here are two straightforward solutions to resolve this issue. Understanding the Issue One of the most persistent issues with GNU/Linux virtual machines in VMware is related to sound devices.
Net2 ☛ How to Fix the “No Root File System Is Defined” Error in Linux
If you encounter the “no root file system is defined” error while installing GNU/Linux on your PC, follow these steps to resolve it. 1. Check Your System Partition Type This error often occurs due to an incompatible file system type. Check if your system partition is NTFS or FAT32, as these are incompatible with Linux.
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install PHP 8.4 on Ubuntu 24.04
PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) is a widely-used, open-source, server-side scripting language designed for web development.
Real Linux User ☛ AppFlowy Basics – How to create a simple To Do list in AppFlowy
This is a new chapter in my AppFlowy Basics tutorial series. We all seem to be getting busier.
Net2 ☛ How to Fix the “Error Splicing File: File Too Large” Error in Linux
If you encounter the “Error splicing file: file too large” error when copying files between drives on Linux, here’s how to fix it. Understanding the Error The “Error splicing file: file too large” error often occurs when moving a file to a drive that seems to have enough space.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Overclock Your Raspberry Pi 5
Learn how to safely overclock your Raspberry Pi 5 CPU and GPU for better performance by following this comprehensive guide.
Make Tech Easier ☛ Make a Custom Web Gallery with Piwigo
Piwigo is a powerful web-based photo gallery solution. Learn how you can install and use it to preserve and share your pictures today.
Josef Strzibny: Using non-root users in Kamal
Kamal gives us an option to connect with a non-root user, but how can we create it?
Net2 ☛ A Guide to Viewing and Monitoring Error Logs in Ubuntu
System logs are invaluable tools for troubleshooting errors. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to monitor logs in Ubuntu. What Are Ubuntu Logs? Ubuntu logs are files that record all events on your computer, including hardware, operating system, and software activities. These logs provide timestamps, context, and detailed information crucial for diagnosing issues.
XDA ☛ Ubuntu tip of the day: Customize the OS to your liking with GNOME Tweaks
GNOME and Ubuntu look amazing out of the box, but if you did want to dive deeper into the customization rabbit hole, there's an incredible software called GNOME Tweaks. With this installed, you can alter various parts of Ubuntu and GNOME not otherwise possible through the Settings app. Want some fancy new mouse cursors? That's possible with a few clicks. Need to change the font? No problem! Simply run sudo apt install gnome-tweaks in Terminal and you're good to go.
HowTo Geek ☛ 6 Commands to Clean Up Your Ubuntu System From the Terminal
Keeping your computer free of digital clutter is an important part of maintenance, while also making sure you always have space for new files and programs. Here are some simple commands that will let you clean up your Ubuntu system from the terminal, no GUI required—well, with one exception.
Note that in most cases, these commands will work on any Debian-based system. I tested them on both an Ubuntu install as well as a Linux Mint machine. On both systems I gained a lot of space, a lot more than I expected, in fact.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Install [spyware] Slack on Linux
Help Net Security ☛ Deploy a SOC using Kali Linux in AWS
The Kali SOC in AWS project is a Terraform-based implementation that enables the deployment of a Security Operations Center (SOC) in AWS, utilizing the Kali Linux toolset for purple team activities. This environment is ideal for honing skills in security operations, threat detection, incident response, and training scenarios. The project is inspired by the original CloudFormation-based deployment by ZoccoCss.
Medium ☛ The Linux Concept Journey — Zero Device (/dev/zero)