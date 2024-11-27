Retiring Pleroma had now become a priority. I discovered that there was now an account backup option in the import/export section of the settings. I downloaded my archive and set about building a tool that could generate a website from it.

As usual I built the tool in Rust, my scripting language of choice. It’s imaginatively called pleroma-archive. It generates an index page of all posts as well as a page for each individual post. The public URLs that Pleroma uses are not part of the archive, so for each post the tool does a HEAD request with the post id to determine the public URL of the post. The results of this are cached so it only needs to do it once for each post.