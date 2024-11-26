Celebrate Thanksgiving by switching from Windows 11 to Linux with elementary OS 8

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2024



Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, reflection, and perhaps, change. While most people are thinking about turkey and pie, maybe it’s time to reconsider something else this holiday season: your operating system. Windows 11 has its fair share of fans, but it’s also riddled with frustrations like mandatory updates and telemetry concerns. This Thanksgiving, why not switch to a more elegant, privacy-respecting alternative? Enter elementary OS 8.

Recently released, elementary OS 8 offers a fresh take on what an operating system can be. Designed with inclusivity, user empowerment, and privacy in mind, it’s a Linux-based system that feels modern and approachable. Unlike Windows 11, it doesn’t force features on you or leave you worried about invasive tracking. Instead, it gives you control while looking great doing it.

One super cool feature of elementary OS 8 is its new Secure Session. Powered by Wayland, this session adds layers of security and privacy by requiring apps to ask for your consent before accessing sensitive system features. Whether it’s taking a screenshot or recording your screen, you’re in charge. For anyone concerned about privacy, this is a game-changer. Meanwhile, the default Classic Session ensures compatibility with all your existing apps.

