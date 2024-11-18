Missing MS Paint on Linux? Here's 5 Alternatives to Try

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 18, 2024



Here's a few ways to scratch your Microsoft Paint itch on Linux.

One of the biggest advantages Windows has over Linux is Microsoft Paint (I'm only half kidding here). This stalwart creativity tool is still beloved by many. So, let's even the playing field with some simple Linux drawing apps that provide a similar experience.

Why Do People Still Love Microsoft Paint So Much?

One of the biggest draws for Windows way back in the 90s was the selection of apps (or programs, as it was fashionable to call them at the time) that it shipped with. This included Notepad, WordPad (rest in peace), a calculator, and later, even a web browser (the venerable Internet Explorer). Arguably the most popular of these productivity tools was Paint.

Whether it's nostalgia or just its pure simplicity, there's nothing quite like Microsoft Paint for some low-res creativity. For decades it's been the go-to for kids, bored office workers, and internet trolls for throwing together janky-looking pixelated masterpieces.

That's why it was baffling when Microsoft indicated that it would be killed off. Instead (perhaps due to public backlash), they've made some updates to it. However, most purists will eschew this updated version for the original version that shipped unchanged in Windows operating systems for the better part of two decades.

