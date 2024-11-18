Half a Dozen Instructionals/Technical Articles From HowTo Geek

Everything running on your Linux computer is a process. Processes ought to play nicely with others, but sometimes they need to be taken in hand. Linux provides the tools you’ll need.

Processes and Linux

Linux computers use a special set of programs and temporary file systems to boot your computer to the point where the operating system can be started. The kernel then creates the first user space process, by launching the systemd process.

All processes are given a number as a process identifier, or PID. The systemd process has a PID of one. Processes can launch other processes, known as child processes. The process that launched them is called the parent process. All regular user space processes running on your computer are descendants of systemd.

If a process is poorly written or has entered an error condition, it might freeze and become unresponsive, or display some other unwanted behavior. If that’s the case, you’ll need to reign in that process, or even kill it.