Half a Dozen Instructionals/Technical Articles From HowTo Geek
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Manage Linux Processes Using ps, kill, and pkill
Everything running on your Linux computer is a process. Processes ought to play nicely with others, but sometimes they need to be taken in hand. Linux provides the tools you’ll need.
Processes and Linux
Linux computers use a special set of programs and temporary file systems to boot your computer to the point where the operating system can be started. The kernel then creates the first user space process, by launching the systemd process.
All processes are given a number as a process identifier, or PID. The systemd process has a PID of one. Processes can launch other processes, known as child processes. The process that launched them is called the parent process. All regular user space processes running on your computer are descendants of systemd.
If a process is poorly written or has entered an error condition, it might freeze and become unresponsive, or display some other unwanted behavior. If that’s the case, you’ll need to reign in that process, or even kill it.
HowTo Geek ☛ 10 Linux Commands to Know for Managing Files
Want to start leveling up your terminal skills? The Linux command line has a wealth of flexible commands for file management. Learn how to use the most common ones for your everyday tasks.
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 Ways to Make Linux Commands Work the Way You Want
When you're getting to grips with Linux and the command line, it's important to unlock its full power. Most commands you run have a wealth of settings you can tweak to change what they do. You just need to know where to look.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Bulk-Convert Audio Files in the Linux Terminal
If you're converting more than a few audio files, using graphical tools (including online tools or apps) can be a laborious process. The instructions below show you how to bulk convert audio files from the Linux terminal, saving you time.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Install Linux
Want to install Linux? It's an easier process than you might think! You can even try Linux on your PC before you install it. If you don't like it, just reboot and you'll be back to Windows. Here's how to get started with Linux.
Choose a Linux Distro and Download It
First, you'll need to choose a Linux distribution you want to use. Linux distributions package up the Linux kernel and other software into a complete operating system you can use. Different Linux distributions have different system tools, desktop environments, included applications, and visual themes.
Ubuntu and Linux Mint are still some of the most popular Linux distributions. There are many, many other options—there's no wrong answer, although some Linux distributions are intended for more technical, experienced users. There are distros for programming and distros for gamers.
Once you've picked your Linux distribution of choice, visit its website and download its installer. You'll get an ISO file, which is a disc image file containing the Linux distribution's installation files.
HowTo Geek ☛ A Beginner's Guide to Editing Text Files With Vi
Vi is a powerful text editor included with most Linux systems, even embedded ones. Sometimes you'll have to edit a text file on a system that doesn't include a friendlier text editor, so knowing Vi is essential.