SimRacing on Linux: A New Reality

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 18, 2024



If a few years ago someone had told me that Linux would become a platform where 95% of games run better than on Windows and that installation would be relatively straightforward via Steam, I wouldn’t have believed it. In this post, we’ll review the current state of simulators and how Proton has revolutionized gaming on the Linux operating system.

Proton is a software layer developed by Valve, the creators of Steam, and it has enabled Linux to grow as a gaming platform. This innovation allows Valve to release hardware products like the Steam Deck, which has been a critical and commercial success. There’s a database listing which games work with Proton and which don’t, and that includes all simulators.

Regarding wheels and bases, there are drivers for Fanatec, Thrustmaster, Logitech, and even Moza. Not everything is supported, but given the state of the Linux ecosystem, this is challenging unless companies support it as they do with the Android-iOS duality.

