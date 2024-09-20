Open Hardware: Reverse Engineering, SparkFun, and Raspberry Pi
Hackaday ☛ Reverse Engineering A Keyboard Driver Uncovers A Self-Destruct Code
Should you be able to brick a keyboard just by writing a driver to flash the lights on it? We don’t think so either. [TheNotary] got quite the shock when embarking on a seemingly straightforward project to learn C++ on the x86-64 architecture with Windows and sent it straight to Silicon Heaven with only a few seemingly innocent USB packets.
CNX Software ☛ SparkFun’s $125 “Indoor Air Quality Combo Sensor” combines the SCD41 and SEN55 environmental sensors
SparkFun has released a new air quality multi-sensor board, the Indoor Air Quality Combo Sensor, which integrates the SCD41 and SEN55 sensors from Sensirion for measuring carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particulate matter, relative humidity, and temperature. The air quality multi-sensor board simplifies power management for the two sensors via onboard DC voltage conversion and allows a single Qwiic connection for power and communication. It features two Qwiic connectors and a 0.1”-space through-hole header for I2C and power. The board is not a complete solution for indoor air quality monitoring.
Education
Raspberry Pi ☛ Code the Classics Volume II from Raspberry Pi Press
We’re excited to announce that our hit retro gaming book Code the Classics Volume I, recently released in a revised edition, is joined by even more vintage gaming goodness! Code the Classics Volume II is out now, featuring five games inspired by video games of the 1980s. This new volume takes you on a tour of the games that inspired their remakes. It also includes code listings and explanations to help you learn how to write games of your own.
