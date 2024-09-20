Distributions and Operating Systems: Many GNU/Linux Distros Listed
-
4 Best Lightweight GNU/Linux Distros to install on USB Drive for Portable OS
If you are worried about data and privacy while using a computer that is not yours, then carrying a portable GNU/Linux Distro on a USB drive would be a great idea [...]
-
5 Best free & Open source GNU/Linux Server Distributions
Linux is an open-source software platform developed initially for home computers but later became a dominant Server operating system.
-
5 Best GNU/Linux Distros to use on Home PC & laptop to look in 2024
Make the best GNU/Linux distribution a part of your home PC or laptop computer to enhance your privacy and security
-
5 Best GNU/Linux Distros for Beginners to use on laptop or PC
Do you want to switch from backdoored Windows 10/7 or macOS but are looking for some of the best beginners’ GNU/Linux distros to install on your laptop or PC?
-
9 Best Arch Based Distros with GUI
If you are already familiar with GNU/Linux working and want to brush up your skills further, try out Arch Linux.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Guix works with EasyOS
This is extremely interesting!
What originally motivated me to consider Guix was a forum post by member Stogie:
...see my reply, that there are ways to install more applications, such as AppImages, Flatpaks and another OS running in a container.
Each of those, though, has issues. It got me wondering about distro-independent package managers. These are package managers that can install in any GNU/Linux distribution. They have a large package repository and install packages with all dependencies separate from the host system. Yes, that is similar to AppImages, Flatpaks and another OS in a container.
-
Top Linux Distros for Chromebooks
Your old, reliable Chromebook has finally reached its end of life (EOL) and will no longer receive updates. Instead of breaking the bank and purchasing a fancy new Chromebook, you can still use your dusty Chromebook by installing Linux on it.
While installing Linux on your Chromebook may extend the device's life, it is by no means optimal. Linux may or may not function as desired. You may run into unexpected issues that will require some digging on the internet for a resolution. At the end of the day, proceed with caution when wiping out ChromeOS for a fresh new look with Linux. All things considered, the best operating system for a Chromebook is, of course, ChromeOS.