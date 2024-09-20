Mozilla: Firefox, Thunderbird, and Rust
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Help select new Firefox Recommended Extensions — join the Community Advisory Board
Firefox Recommended Extensions comprise a collection of featured content that’s been curated with extensive community involvement. It’s time once again to form a new Recommended Extensions Community Advisory Board and launch a fresh curatorial project. The project goal is to identify a new batch of exceptional extensions that should be considered for the Recommended program (Firefox desktop and Android).
-
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Maximize Your Day: Extend Your Productivity with Add-ons
Thunderbird and its features help you do things. Crossing things off your to-do list means getting your time and energy back. Using Thunderbird and its Add-ons for productivity? Now that’s how you take your workflow to the next level.
One of Thunderbird’s biggest strengths is its vibrant, community-driven Add-ons. Many of those Add-ons are all about helping you get more out of Thunderbird. We asked our community what Add-ons they were using and would recommend to readers in this post.
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 565
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!