GNU Texinfo 7.1.1 released

We have released version 7.1.1 of Texinfo, the GNU documentation format.

This is a minor bug-fix release containing minimal changes from the previous release (7.1).

This package contains tools to produce documentation in various formats, including HTML and PDF, from source files in the Texinfo format. Texinfo is a text-based format with commands for marking text, document structuring, and indexing.

https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/texinfo/texinfo-7.1.1.tar.xz https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/texinfo/texinfo-7.1.1.tar.gz

If automatic redirection fails, the list of mirrors is at: https://www.gnu.org/prep/ftp.html

Failing that, you can use the main server: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/texinfo/texinfo-7.1.1.tar.xz https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/texinfo/texinfo-7.1.1.tar.gz

Special thanks to Patrice Dumas for his work on the texi2any program. We would like to thank all who tested the package and who reported problems or contributed fixes.

Please email any comments to <bug-texinfo@gnu.org>.

The Texinfo web page: https://www.gnu.org/software/texinfo/

Support free software ~ https://www.fsf.org/ ~ https://www.gnu.org/

Full news: * texi2any . fix potential crash when @include is used inside a table . do not complain about presence of @anchor inside @item in a table . C source files that are generated from *.xs files are no no longer distributed, so xsubpp from Perl is needed to build XS modules. . fix bug that led to memory alignment error on SPARC . performance improvement and fixes for MinGW . test failures due to floating point rounding error fixed (observed on IBM POWER9 processor)

* info . crash when setting style to invalid value fixed . potential call of memcpy with null argument fixed