Incus 6.5 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 08, 2024



A month after its previous 6.4 release, Incus, an open-source container and virtual machine manager, released its latest update, Incus 6.5, focusing on boosting performance.

In light of this, tasks that previously took a substantial amount of time, like startup checks and resolving numerous profiles and devices, have now been optimized. These enhancements result in performance increases by an astonishing 20-30 times, reducing times from tens of minutes to mere seconds.

The new release also introduces several new capabilities to improve user interaction and system management.