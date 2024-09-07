Distributions and Operating Systems
The Verge ☛ ChromeOS just copied one of Windows 11’s best features
Google is rolling out a new ChromeOS update that makes it easier to keep your on-screen apps organized, copy text from images, and adjust camera and microphone settings on Chromebook devices.
HowTo Geek ☛ Chromebooks Might Soon Work Better With External Drives
Google is working on enhanced support for exFAT, NTFS, and possibly other file systems on Chromebooks. It could result in faster performance, especially when deleting or copying many files at once, and improved reliability.
Salih Emin: uCareSystem 24.09.05: Olympic level removal of garbage configs
uCareSystem has had the ability to detect packages that were uninstalled and then remove their config files. Now it uses a better way that detects more.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ A desktop touched by Midas: Oracular Oriole
In the poem “To an Oriole” [1], novelist and poet Edgar Fawcett inquires about the origin and nature of the oriole. He likens the northern song bird to a “scrap of sunset with a voice” and an orange tulip in a forgotten garden that was magically transformed.
