I recently decided to switch from Pandas to Polars for my Python projects that use dataframes. I came to this decision while taking a workshop on Polars last week: I found its syntax to be so intuitive that I couldn’t justify continuing to try to get “better” at Pandas, despite Pandas being the more established library. The fact that Polars is faster (it’s main selling point) was, surprisingly, not a factor in my decision.

A similar transformation recently happened in R. For most of the history of R there was only one way to interact with dataframes: Base R. Then the Tidyverse came along, and offered both performance improvements and easier syntax. Eventually the Tidyverse became the primary way that many people interact with dataframes. I believe that the Tidyverse’s easier syntax is what led to its widespread adoption, and I think that something similar is likely to happen with Polars.