Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Flatpak Apps on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Here are the simple steps to enable Flatpak support in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to expand your app options.
OSNote ☛ 6-Ways to shutdown RockyLinux from the command-line
Rocky GNU/Linux is a free, open-source enterprise operating system that serves as a community-driven successor to CentOS, particularly CentOS 8, after its shift to CentOS Stream. Founded by Gregory Kurtzer, the original co-founder of CentOS, Rocky GNU/Linux is designed to be a stable, production-ready platform compatible with Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL).
Install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS via Command terminal
AnyDesk is an alternative to the TeamViewer application that enables users to establish a connection to access remote desktops or laptops via the Internet. Like TeamViewer, it is accessible for personal usage, while commercial users need to buy licenses.
OSNote ☛ How to Install Cockpit with a Free Let’s Encrypt SSL Certificate on Debian 12
Cockpit on Debian 12 is a powerful, web-based interface designed to simplify managing and monitoring GNU/Linux servers. It provides an intuitive and user-friendly dashboard that allows administrators to perform various tasks, such as system updates, network configuration, storage management, and service monitoring, all from a single point of access.
Vitux ☛ How to Install the UrBackup Client on Debian 12 and Connect It to Your UrBackup Server
In this guide, I'll show you how to install the UrBackup client software on a Debian 12 machine and configure it to connect to the UrBackup server we installed earlier. Update Your System As with any software installation, ensuring your system is up-to-date is a good practice.
Vitux ☛ How to Install UrBackup on Debian 12
UrBackup is an open-source backup solution that provides efficient and reliable backups for file and system images across a network. Designed to be simple yet powerful, UrBackup combines the speed and convenience of incremental backups with the security of full backups.
Vitux ☛ How to secure ProFTPD with a free Let’s Encrypt SSL Certificate on Debian 12
Securing ProFTPD with a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate on Debian 12 is required to ensure your FTP communications are encrypted and secure. In this guide, I'll show you how to enable SSL/TLS for ProFTPD and get a free SSL Certificate for ProFTPD from Let's Encrypt.
Vitux ☛ How to Install ProFTPD on Debian 12
ProFTPD is an FTP server that you can install on Debian 12, and it's known for being pretty flexible and powerful, especially if you need to manage a lot of users or want to set up complex configurations.
How to Install and Use latest Graphviz on Ubuntu 24.04 Linux
Graphviz on Ubuntu 24.04 or any other GNU/Linux is used to visualize graphs. It is an open-source tool that generates graphs using the DOT language. Developers, data scientists, and network engineers use it to create diagrams and visualizations.
Michael Ablassmeier: proxmox backup S3 proxy
A few weeks ago Tiziano Bacocco started a small project to implement a (golang) proxy that allows to store proxmox backups on S3 compatible storage: pmoxs3backuproxy, a feature which the current backup server does not have.