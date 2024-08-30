Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

The idea for writing this article came about after a conversation with colleagues in the architect community reporting the difficulty of implementing a distributed transaction solution. The complaints were basically due to the complexity of implementing all the components necessary to deal with standards such as Saga, for example.

It is important to note that it is not the purpose of this article to make a comparison between distributed transaction handling models, especially the Saga pattern. Likewise, this article should not be taken as a criticism of the Saga pattern or the non-recommendation of its adoption.

My father was an excellent auto mechanic, and one of the things he taught us was that "to deal with every screw there is an appropriate tool." To paraphrase a more famous saying that warns of the danger that when we are convinced that a hammer is the best tool, we treat everything as if it were a nail.

Saga and other models for handling distributed transactions have their advantages and disadvantages. Knowing each model and standard well is essential for its proper adoption or adaptation. It is essential that the terms and requirements of the business are properly raised and clarified so that a decision on which approach to adopt, as well as which technology, is more successful and actually solves the business problem.