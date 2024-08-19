Latest GNU/Linux Videos (and BSD Also)

Archinstall 2.8.2 is the second maintenance update in the Archinstall 2.8 series and it’s here to optimize the mirror listing by using /mirrors/status/json/ instead of /mirrorlist/, which speeds up the loading of mirrors and downloading during installation.

With this new ISO release, CachyOS now supports System76’s COSMIC Alpha desktop environment written in Rust. This can be installed on the distribution using the sudo pacman -S cosmic-session command in a Terminal app after installing CachyOS.

MSI recently introduced the MS-C913, a fanless box PC designed for compatibility with the latest NVIDIA Jetson modules, including the Orin Nano and Orin NX. Notable features of the MS-C913 include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-resolution HDMI output, and multiple M.2 slots for flexible expansion.

Earlier this month, M5Stack introduced the M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick, both powered by the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip. These open-source devices, comprising a quadcopter kit and a dual-joystick remote controller, are engineered to offer a comprehensive and programmable solution for a variety of applications, including drone control and educational projects.

The JNUC-ADN1 is an embedded board with a NUC form-factor, powered by the Intel N97 low-power processor. This board is tailored for applications requiring efficient performance and compact size, such as digital signage and other commercial or industrial uses.