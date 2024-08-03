Web and Development
Content Management Systems (CMS)
WordPress ☛ A Brand-New Way to Learn WordPress
Learn WordPress has been growing as a hub of educational resources for WordPress since 2020. Now, it’s undergone a transformation in content focus and design with the introduction of Learning Pathways and a reimagined look.
Standards/Consortia
-
Rachel ☛ Two months of feed reader behavior analysis
I've gone through and summarized anything that's still checking in, using an arbitrary cutoff of "has polled in the past week".
Once again, while any one entry does not reflect a program since a user might've configured it really badly (or really well), the patterns become obvious pretty quickly when you see multiple instances of the same thing.
Unlike before, now I'm actually going to list the names and versions. It's time.
Programming/Development
-
Tony Finch ☛ C is Turing complete – Tony Finch
My answer is definitely yes, if you include the standard IO library.
And using IO is much closer to Turing’s original model of a finite state machine working on unbounded storage.
Matt Keeter ☛ Panic! At The Async Runtime Shutdown
While working on Crucible, I've been repeatedly bitten by seemingly "impossible" panics happening at a frustratingly low rate. We tracked the issue down to a edge case in how the Tokio runtime manages spawned tasks.
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 31 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.22 and 8.3.10
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.10 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.22 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 38 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
Python
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Parsing nginx server logs with regular expressions
Python’s regular expressions module re provides an interface to do pattern matching with strings using regular expressions.
Games
Godot Engine ☛ Introducing the improved ufbx importer in Godot 4.3
Godot 4.3 now includes native .fbx support
