today's howtos
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Jellyfin Media Server on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install WordPress with Docker Compose
WordPress is the most popular blogging platform in the world. This tutorial will teach you how to install WordPress using Docker/Docker Compose. Using Docker, the process of installing the preferred stack becomes a lot easier. You can use the same configuration to install WordPress quickly on multiple servers. We will also install the phpMyAdmin tool for managing databases along with the Nginx proxy server to serve the site via SSL.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python on GNU/Linux Mint 22. Python is one of the most popular programming languages in the world, known for its simplicity, readability, and versatility. It is widely used in various fields such as web development, data science, machine learning, and automation.