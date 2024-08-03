Mozilla Leftovers

Community has always been a vital part of Firefox, from the first version, and even more so now. The recent Firefox third-party installer campaign, held online, underscores the importance of community participation to us. The main goal of the campaign was to help the Firefox team gather as much information as possible about third-party websites that offer Firefox desktop downloads.

As a disclaimer, for the best browsing experience, we recommend that users download Firefox through our official distribution channels on Mozilla.org or the Microsoft store, even though Firefox is available for download on many third-party websites.