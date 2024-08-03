Mozilla Leftovers
Mozilla ☛ About:Community: How community helped to shed the lights on Firefox unknown funnel [Ed: Mozilla says "for the best browsing experience, we recommend that users download Firefox through our official distribution channels on Mozilla.org or the Microsoft store"]
Community has always been a vital part of Firefox, from the first version, and even more so now. The recent Firefox third-party installer campaign, held online, underscores the importance of community participation to us. The main goal of the campaign was to help the Firefox team gather as much information as possible about third-party websites that offer Firefox desktop downloads.
As a disclaimer, for the best browsing experience, we recommend that users download Firefox through our official distribution channels on Mozilla.org or the Microsoft store, even though Firefox is available for download on many third-party websites.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n report: August 2024 Edition
Please note some of the information provided in this report may be subject to change as we are sometimes sharing information about projects that are still in early stages and are not final yet.
Last month you may have seen “Firefox Labs” while translating in the Firefox project. In the coming months a number of new experimental features are being made available in Firefox through Firefox Labs, allowing users to test out and provide feedback (through Mozilla connect) on in-development features. You will be able to turn those features on and off by navigating to your
about:settingspage and clicking ”Firefox Labs.” You can test it out yourself in Nightly right now.
Don Marti ☛ Don Marti: a new browser feature?
The Web’s hottest new feature is Privacy-Preserving Corporate Information Sharing (PPCIS).
When a corporate employee uses a PPCIS browser to log in to any of their employer’s web applications, such as [...]