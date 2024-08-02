Windows TCO Examples
Business Insider ☛ 'No warning, no explanation': Former Microsoft India employee talks about his layoff experience
Getting laid off from a company can be a jarring experience that you remember for a long time. Nobody is really prepared to receive a termination letter out of the blue. And when that happens in a global-scale organisation, it can come as quite a shock.
ZDNet ☛ Microsoft 365 went down – again
Yes, you read that right — Microsoft 365 went down. On Tuesday, the company reported outages in Microsoft 365, which consists of Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive. More specifically, Microsoft 365 admin center, Intune, Entra, Power Platform, and Power BI were failing — though SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Exchange Online were unaffected.
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Says Microsoft trap Azure Outage Caused by DDoS Attack Response
Microsoft’s response to a DDoS attack on Microsoft trap Azure amplified the impact of the attack instead of mitigating it, causing outages.
Dedoimedo ☛ Graph thumbnails in backdoored Windows Task Manager are missing
Today on Planet Pointless: a short tutorial showing how to restore thumbnail graphs for system resources shown in the sidebar of backdoored Windows Task Manager. There, there.