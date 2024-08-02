Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
HaikuOS ☛ [GSoC 2024] Implementing Mouse Support
So, yeah, there’s still plenty of work left to do.
Security Week ☛ Homebrew Security Audit Finds 25 Vulnerabilities
Sponsored by the Open Tech Fund, the audit was performed in August 2023 and uncovered a total of 25 security defects in the popular package manager for macOS and Linux.
None of the flaws was critical and Homebrew already resolved 16 of them, while still working on three other issues. The remaining six security defects were acknowledged by Homebrew.
The journey of Design System .italia: Open design for digital public services
Three generations of guidelines, tools and processes to enhance accessibility, usability and quality in Italy's Public Administration digital services and websites.
Open Source Initiative ☛ Deshni Govender: Voices of the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is running a series of stories about a few of the people involved in the Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition (OSAID) co-design process. Today, we are featuring Deshni Govender, one of the volunteers who has helped to shape and are shaping the OSAID.
Unicorn Media ☛ Snowflake Open Sources Apache Iceberg-related Polaris Data Catalog
Alongside the notification that Polaris Catalog has been made open source, Dremio announced that it is sharing Project Nessie's capabilities with Polaris.
Medevel ☛ Best 16 Free and Open-source Hey Hi (AI) Background Removal Services, and Projects
In today's fast evolving digital age, creating the perfect photo often requires a bit more than just a good camera. Whether you're a professional photographer, an online seller, or a social control media enthusiast, having a clean and professional-looking image is crucial.
Medevel ☛ Dify - Self Hosted Platform to Build Hey Hi (AI) Powered Apps
Dify is an open-source LLM app development platform. Its intuitive interface combines Hey Hi (AI) workflow, RAG pipeline, agent capabilities, model management, observability features and more, letting you quickly go from prototype to production.
It is a powerful framework designed to streamline web development. It provides a robust set of features that
Events
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 2, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, August 2 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
