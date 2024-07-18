Software: LibreChat, Traefik, and LibreOffice
TecMint ☛ LibreChat: Your Free, Private Chat Platform with AI Assistant
It supports a wide range of AI providers and services, including OpenAI, Gemini, Anthropic, and Ollama. LibreChat can be installed locally or deployed on a server, making it versatile for different use cases.
Linuxiac ☛ Traefik 3.1 Reverse Proxy Enhances Kubernetes Support
Traefik 3.1, a cloud-native HTTP reverse proxy and load balancer, brings enhanced Kubernetes support and new HTTPRoute capabilities.
Peer-to-peer collaboration with LibreOffice
A while ago, Simon Phipps, member of the Board of Directors at The Document Foundation, shared the idea to introduce a peer-to-peer collaboration built in to desktop LibreOffice without the requirement for a cloud provider. This idea has received a lot of attention inside the organization and the design team has started to outline the project now.…