Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

Announcing Vanguards Support in Arti

A guard discovery attack reveals the guard relays of a onion service or client to the attacker. While this does not, in and of itself, deanonymize the victim, it does make it easier to launch traffic analysis attacks, which can ultimately lead to deanonymization. See 'From "Onion Not Found" to Guard Discovery' and section VI of 'Trawling for Tor Hidden Services: Detection, Measurement, Deanonymization' for more on guard discovery attacks.

9to5Linux

NVIDIA 560 Linux Graphics Driver to Fully Adopt Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules

It’s been two years since NVIDIA released the first Linux graphics driver with open-source GPU kernel modules, which will eventually replace the proprietary, closed-source driver when these mature.

Audacity 3.6 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Master Effects, FFmpeg 7 Support

Coming almost three months after Audacity 3.5, the Audacity 3.6 release introduces master effects, which are effects that apply to the entire project at once, a new compressor and limiter effects that feature gain reduction history when they’re used as a real-time effect, and new and improved dark and light themes.

Blender 4.2 LTS 3D Graphics Software Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Blender 4.2, which is an LTS (Long Term Support) branch that will receive updates until July 2026, include support for GPU-accelerated compositing for final renders, GPU acceleration enabled by default for AMD GPUs on Linux and Windows systems, and rewritten render compositor CPU backend for a performance boost.

VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels

VirtualBox 7.0.20 is here a little over two months after VirtualBox 7.0.18, which was a small update adding more fixes to prevent UBSAN warnings and fixing an issue when time stamps were displayed incorrectly within mounted shared folder in the Linux Guest Additions, and addressing an issue causing host system crash when bridged or host-only network adapter was used for the virtual machine.

KDE Plasma 6.1.3 Improves Flatpak Support in Discover, Fixes More Bugs

Coming only two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.2, the KDE Plasma 6.1.3 release is here to improve support for Flatpak apps in the Plasma Discover package manager by automatically handling rebases from runtimes, properly uninstalling EOL refs that have no replacement, and fixing some issues.

LinuxGizmos.com

ODrive Micro: Compact Brushless Servo Controller with CAN and USB

CrowdSupply recently showcased the ODrive Micro, an advanced, compact servo motor drive developed by ODrive Robotics for precise motion control in space-constrained robotics applications. It leverages ODrive’s established software and hardware ecosystem to support integrated robotic systems.

Mali-G610 Achieves OpenGL ES 3.1 Conformance

Collabora recently announced a significant milestone: the Panthor kernel driver and Mesa Panfrost driver have achieved official conformance for OpenGL ES 3.1 on the Mali-G610 chip, part of the 10th generation of Mali GPUs, known as “Valhall”.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Getting Started to Use GNOME Shell Extensions on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you in a simple way how to install, remove and configure GNOME Shell Extensions (GSEs) on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We present you here both ways of managing them by Firefox web browser as well as by Extension Manager so you can find which one easier for you. We also give you some recommended extensions such as Clipboard History below so you can practice. Now let's start reading!

Bring Back Firefox Titlebar on Ubuntu 24.04

Did you notice that Firefox Web Browser has no titlebar on Ubuntu 24.04? If you look closer, you will figure out the top most of its window is the tab bar and you never see program name "Firefox" as well as website name in full "Enterprise Open Source and Linux | Ubuntu" --for example-- you are currently visiting. If you don't like that, you can bring titlebar back by following this.

news

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Open Hardware: Arduino and SparkFun
3 stories for hardware hacking
Blender 4.2 LTS 3D Graphics Software Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The Blender Foundation released today Blender 4.2 LTS as the latest stable version of this powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
Nobara 40 Debuts with Major Overhauls and Enhanced Stability
The Fedora-based Nobara Linux 40 rolls out with extensive updates
Audacity 3.6 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Master Effects, FFmpeg 7 Support
Audacity 3.6 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor has been released today as a major update introducing several new features, a fresh new look, and various improvements.
digiKam 8.4.0 is released
After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage
postmarketOS selected for NGI Zero Core funding / The European Union must keep funding free software [NGI Zero Core funding / The European Union must keep funding free software]
We are very grateful and eager to get started
OpenELA Launches Rapid Delivery of Enterprise Linux Build Sources
Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA) launched a swift automation process for delivering Linux sources
Linux Kernel 6.10 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux 6.10 as the latest stable kernel branch that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
Fedora “blue screen of death” (Microsoft's Work), Red Hat Official Site
some Red Hat leftovers
 
today's leftovers
a bunch of stories for the day
Kernel Space and Graphics
3 stories for today
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
mostly coding related
today's howtos
10 howtos from 3 domains
Software: LibreChat, Traefik, and LibreOffice
Some Free software news
Security Leftovers
Security stories for today
PostgreSQL News: Tips, Integration and PGDay UK 2024
Some postgres posts and news
Android Leftovers
This is the first Android phone with Qi2 wireless charging
Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior
Can its innovative design launch a new solution for fortifying desktop distros, too
$39 Acelink SM81 MediaTek Filogic 820 WiFi 6 system-on-module runs OpenWrt 23.05 or Debian 11
Acelink says the module can run OpenWrt 23.05 or Debian 11.8 BullsEye with Linux 5.15
Panthor open-source driver achieves OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance with Arm Mali-G610 GPU (RK3588 SoC)
Collabora has just announced that the Panthor open-source GPU kernel driver for third-generation Arm Valhall GPUs
NVIDIA 560 Linux Graphics Driver to Fully Adopt Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules
NVIDIA announced their plans to fully transition to the open-source GPU kernel modules with the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver for Linux-based operating systems.
Mozilla’s Policy Vision for the new EU Mandate: Advancing Openness, Privacy, Fair Competition, and Choice for all
Greater openness, privacy, fair competition, and meaningful choice online have never been more paramount
PeerTube 6.2 Introduces Automatic Subtitles
PeerTube 6.2, a decentralized video platform, brings easier moderation
Netfilter Announces nftables 1.1.0 Release
nftables 1.1.0 is out now, packed with essential fixes and compatibility improvements for robust Linux firewalling
Is Linux the future of vehicle computers? Wind River and NETA Auto's collaboration suggests yes
This controller functions as an integrated gateway, enhancing the safety, control
OBS Studio 30.2 Adds Linux NVENC Encoding, Hybrid MP4 Support
OBS Studio, the open-source leader in cross-platform screen-casting and streaming software
Sparky 2024.07~dev0 with CLI Installer’s home encryption and Midori
This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images (MinimalGUI and MinimalCLI only)
Best Free and Open Source Software
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart
CentOS Linux end of life, CentOS Stream and the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux landscape
CentOS Linux 7 reached its end of life - as highlighted by numerous articles across the IT world
How SUSE Is Replacing Red Hat as the Linux and Open Source Enterprise Standard-Bearer
SUSE seems to be poised to benefit from Red Hat’s errors
today's leftovers
3 more misc. links
Security Leftovers
3 security related picks
Programming Leftovers
Programming with C++, Python, and more
Windows TCO: HardBit, Other Ransomware, and More
The true cost of choosing Microsoft
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
the IBM stuff
today's howto
7 howtos for today
Games: Cyber Knights: Flashpoint, No Man's Sky - Worlds Part I, and More
New from GamingOnLinux
Kernel: RDNA, Graphics, Bootlin's Work, and LWN
mostly LWN
Sxmo: a text-centric mobile user interface
Sxmo, short for "Simple X Mobile", is described on its web site as ""a minimalist environment for Linux mobile devices""
Security Leftovers
Patches and more
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
3 more picks
Programming and Technical Posts
Free software focus
Development of Kernel: Redox and Linux
a pair of technical updates
Canonical/Ubuntu Targets Clown Storage, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Has New Issue
Some Ubuntu news
GNOME 47 Finally Adding Accent Color Support
GNOME 47, the next release of the popular GNU/Linux Desktop environment, is in alpha stage now!
Release of Istio 1.22.3 and 1.21.5
two new bugfixes
GNU Taler Videos With Özgur Kesim, Isidor Walliman, Christian Blättler, and Nic Eigel
4 new interviews
VirtualBox 7.0.20 Introduces Initial Support for openSUSE 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 Kernels
Oracle released a new version of its acclaimed open-source virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.0.20, that brings support for the kernels used in the latest openSUSE and Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems, as well as various fixes.
Mozilla Thunderbird 128 ESR Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Thunderbird 128 open-source email client has been released as a major update that introduces many new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS links
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Proprietary Software and Misc. Leftovers
today's leftovers
today's leftovers
daily batch, long
Windows TCO: MuddyWater, Ransomware, Windows Zero-Day
Microsoft blunders
Android Leftovers
Google app beta hints at three new weather widgets for Android
RK3568-based MYC-LR3568 system-on-module comes with up to 8GB RAM, 32GB storage for cost-sensitive Edge AI applications
The MYC-LR3568 SoM works with Debian and Linux operating systems
Games: Pest Apocalypse, Infest, Marathon, and More
Half a dozen articles from GamingOnLinux
So you want to compete with or replace open source
We are living through an interesting moment in source-available software
Tails 6.5 Debuts Faster Cloning and Updated Debian 12.6
Tails 6.5 speeds up installation with a faster Tails Cloner, brings Debian 12.6, and updates Tor Browser to 13.5.1 for better privacy
KDE Plasma 6.1.3 Improves Flatpak Support in Discover, Fixes More Bugs
The KDE Project announced today the release and general availability of KDE Plasma 6.1.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series.
Ultramarine Linux: A Pretty Fedora-Based Distribution For Easy User Experience
A Fedora-based distribution that features useful tools and tweaks by default
Linux Is Free, But I Pay for Linux PCs: Here's Why
One of the perks of Linux is that both the operating system and the vast majority of apps are free
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Can Now Do What It Should Have Always Done
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is no longer disappointing after this fix
Make a pledge to share free software with a friend
We're asking you to pledge to start a conversation with a friend about software freedom
LibreOffice 24.8 RC1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
It’s free and open source software
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) reached End of Life on July 11, 2024
This is a follow-up to the End of Life warning sent earlier to confirm that as of July 11, 2024
LabPlot 2.11 released
Say hello to LabPlot 2.11
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand
an unexpected conflict has arisen in the openSUSE community with its long-time supporter and namesake, the SUSE company
today's howtos
only 3 howtos for now
Sick of Windows or MacOS? You should check out this free, easy-to-use alternative
GeckoLinux makes openSUSE just as user-friendly as Linux Mint and Ubuntu. Here's what to know before you try it.
NomadBSD 141R-20240711 released
The base system has been changed to FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE-p2
Zed, a GPU-accelerated IDE Written in Rust, is now available for Linux
Open-source editor Zed is now available for Linux
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
IBM stuff
OpenSUSE, Debian, and Ubuntu
distro leftovers
Programming Leftovers
R and more
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
Open Hardware/Modding: SparkFun, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
4 hardware-centric picks
KDE and GNOME Development
Some coding-centric reports
Software: Nano 8.1 and PCSX2 2.0 Among Others
4 software related picks
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Warning to Half a Billion Useds [sic] of Microsoft Outlook
cracked again
Mozilla Selling Out Firefox Users
The latest on this
Poof! Shaman Holly Million, Gnome’s Executive Director Disappears on July 31
Professional shaman Holly Million, who became Gnome’s executive director in October
today's leftovers
programming and more
Android Leftovers
Android users fuming as Google Maps removes much-loved feature from app after major redesign
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Recore A8 – An Allwinner A64-powered 3D printer control board with TMC2209 stepper drivers
The Recore A8 comes pre-installed with Debian Linux, allowing users to choose between Klipper, OctoPrint, MainSail, Fluidd, and many other tools
Security Leftovers
Security news for today
Solus Announces Transition Away from Snap
Solus drops AppArmor patches in Linux kernel 6.9 and phase out Snap support by 2025
Windows TCO, More Microsoft Layoffs (DEI), Microsoft Accenture to Lay off 19,000 Employees
Microsoft news
5 ways to make the Xfce desktop more enjoyable to use
Give these Xfce tweaks a try if you want a lightning-fast desktop operating system that's as user-friendly as possible
OpenSSH security flaw fixed
In particular, this tool enables remote server administration
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
OmegaLinux – lightweight distribution based on Ubuntu
OmegaLinux is a lightweight operating system with LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) based on Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS
Your Phone is Giving Away More Than You Ever Bargained For
Purism devices run on an open-source, hardened Linux Kernel
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
Alternative File Managers to Ubuntu 24.04's Default Nautilus
This article is a listing of several alternatives to Ubuntu 24.04 default file manager Files also known as Nautilus
X11 Is No Longer Part of Fedora Workstation 41
It's final! Fedora moves to Wayland-only GNOME, dropping X11 from its media to enhance user experience
Plasma 6.1 review - A bit better, not enough
Your favorite dinosaur reporting for duty! Blissfully optimistic and full of hope
MYIR’s New Affordable RK3568 Dev Board with M.2 SSD Slot & Dual GbE
The MYC-LR3568 is compatible with Linux 5.0 and Debian 11 operating systems aimed at applications such as IoT gateways
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.40, and Linux 6.1.99
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.40 kernel
Games: Fighting Games Fest, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles