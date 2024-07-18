today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install Thunderbird Mail on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Thunderbird Mail on Debian 12. Mozilla Thunderbird stands out as a powerful, open-source email client that offers a wide range of features to manage your emails efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Planka on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Planka on AlmaLinux 9. Planka is an open-source, self-hosted project management tool. It gives you a Trello-like Kanban board experience. Built with React and Redux, it’s a strong and adaptable solution for managing projects and working with teams.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Redirect URLs in Nginx
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenJDK 11 on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Change Ports in Nginx
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable Gzip Compression in Nginx
Linux Capable ☛ How to Increase DNF Speed on Rocky GNU/Linux 9/8
Linux Capable ☛ How to Use the rmdir Command in Linux
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Use Chattr Command in Linux
The chattr (change attribute) command in GNU/Linux is a powerful tool used to modify the attributes of files on an ext2, ext3, or ext4 filesystem. It allows users to set certain attributes that control how files can be accessed and modified.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Pydio Cells on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
Pydio Cells is a self-hosted Document Sharing and Collaboration platform. In this guide, we'll walk you through the installation of Pydio Cells on the Ubuntu 24.04 server with the MariaDB database and Apache as a reverse proxy.
