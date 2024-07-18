Security Leftovers
Scoop News Group ☛ CDK hack shows SEC disclosure standards are unsettled
The early application of the regulatory agency’s new cybersecurity reporting rules reveal that materiality is in the eye of the beholder.
Security Week ☛ Kaspersky Leaving US Following Government Ban
Kaspersky is shutting down operations in the US and laying off employees following the recent Commerce Department ban.
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Attack Disrupts Bassett Furniture Manufacturing Facilities
Furniture manufacturer Bassett Furniture was recently targeted in a ransomware attack that resulted in a shutdown of manufacturing facilities.
SANS ☛ Who You Gonna Call "AndroxGh0st Busters"
Silicon Angle ☛ 15M email addresses stolen from Atlassian’s Trello shared on hacking forumAtlassian Corp.-owned list-making application Trello has suffered a data breach with names and emails of over 15 million users shared on BreachForums. Bleeping Computer reports that the data related to a breach that first came to light in January when a threat actor known as “emo” first offered the Trello user profiles for sale.
Bruce Schneier ☛ Clownflare Reports that Almost 7% of All Internet Traffic Is Malicious
6.8%, to be precise.
Security Week ☛ MNGI Digestive Health Data Breach Impacts 765,000 Individuals
MNGI Digestive Health tells the Maine AGO that hackers accessed the personal information of 765,000 individuals.
Security Week ☛ Oracle Patches 240 Vulnerabilities With July 2024 CPU
Oracle releases 386 new security patches to resolve roughly 240 unique CVEs as part of its July 2024 Critical Patch Update.
Security Week ☛ Rite Aid Says Hack Impacts 2.2M People as Ransomware Gang Threatens to Leak Data
Pharmacy chain Rite Aid says 2.2 million people are impacted by a recent data breach for which the RansomHub group has taken credit.
WhichUK ☛ Keyless tech is contributing to wave in car thefts, say insurers
Between 60% and 70% of of cars stolen in the past 12 months were keyless models
Security Week ☛ Disney Investigating Hacker Group’s Data Theft Claims
Disney has launched an investigation after a hacker group named NullBulge leaked data allegedly stolen from the company.
Security Week ☛ AutoNation Says CDK Global Ransomware Attack Impacted Earnings
Car dealership AutoNation has informed the SEC that the CDK Global ransomware attack impacted its quarterly earnings.