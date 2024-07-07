today's howtos
IT Tavern ☛ iperf3 - User Authentication with Password and RSA Public Keypair
For a general introduction visit my iperf3 guide or the official documentation.
There are some things we have to prepare before we can use the authentication feature of iperf3. We are going through all the steps in the following sections.
[Repeat] Linux Journal ☛ How to Build Your Own Portable Linux
Linux offers a versatile platform for various computing needs, and creating a portable Linux distribution on a USB drive unlocks a world of mobility and flexibility. Whether you're a developer needing a consistent environment, a student testing out different distributions, or someone who needs a secure system while traveling, a portable Linux USB drive can be invaluable. This guide will walk you through selecting the right distribution, creating a bootable USB, configuring it for persistent storage, and troubleshooting common issues.
University of Toronto ☛ "Out of band" network management is not trivial
Obviously, doing out of band network management means that you need a dedicated set of physical hardware for your OOB network; separate switches, routers, local network cabling, and long distance fiber runs between locations (whether that is nearby university buildings or different cities). If you're serious, you probably want your OOB fiber runs to have different physical paths than your regular network fiber, so one backhoe accident can't cut both of them. This separate network infrastructure has to run to everything you want to manage and also to everywhere you want to manage your network from. This is potentially a lot of physical hardware and networking, and as they say it can get worse.
Michael Tsai ☛ Dynamic Type on the Web
This site now supports Dynamic Type on iOS and iPadOS. If you go to System Settings on your iPhone or iPad, and change the setting for Display & Brightness > Text Size, you’ll see the change reflected on this website.
This is a big win for accessibility: many folks make this adjustment on their device to match their abilities. Just because you can read a tiny font doesn’t mean that I can. It also is a win for consistency: my site’s font size matches the other text that a visitor sees on their device.
Exotic Silicon ☛ ExoticSilicon.com - setting up an IPv6 capable VPN
Today we'll see how to set up a VPN between two OpenBSD hosts, with the following design goals: [...]
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Budgie Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Budgie Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Budgie Desktop, originally developed by the Solus project, has gained popularity for its clean and intuitive interface. It is designed to provide a user-friendly experience while offering advanced customization options for power users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neovim on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Neovim on openSUSE. Neovim, a powerful and extensible text editor, has gained immense popularity among developers and system administrators. With its advanced features, customizability, and performance, Neovim has become a go-to choice for efficient coding and text manipulation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neovim on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Neovim on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Neovim is a modern, open-source text editor that serves as a drop-in replacement for the venerable Vim editor.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Fail2ban with Firewalld on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VLC Media Player on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VSCodium on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Transmission on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox Nightly on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Docker on RHEL 9
Hello readers, in this post, we will explain how to install Docker on RHEL 9 step by step. Docker comes in two editions, community and enterprise, in this post we will install community edition.
OSTechNix ☛ Debian Curl Now Supports HTTP3: What You Need To Know
Good news for Debian users! HTTP3 arrives in Debian Curl. Yes, starting with curl 8.0.0-2, Debian users can now utilize HTTP3.
LinuxConfig ☛ 2024-06-29 [Older] How to keep two directories in sync using lsyncd on Linux
TecAdmin ☛ How to safely clear /var/log/journal logs in Linux
Linux systems keep many logs to help monitor and troubleshoot the system. One important log directory is /var/log/journal, which can sometimes grow too large and use up valuable disk space.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-07-02 [Older] How to install Skype on Ubuntu 24.04 [Ed: Proprietary spyware controlled by Microsoft and NSA]
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-27 [Older] How to install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 24.04 [Ed: Also proprietary spyware; use KATE instead, it's better]
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-07-04 [Older] How to install Audacity 3.5.1 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-07-04 [Older] How to install the Vivaldi browser on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-07-03 [Older] How to install Android Studio on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-07-03 [Older] How to install Audacity on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-07-02 [Older] How to install RustRover on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-07-02 [Older] How to install Spotify on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-07-01 [Older] How to install the Chromium browser on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-30 [Older] How to install Mine-Imator 2.0.2 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-30 [Older] How to install RubyMine on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-28 [Older] How to install Big Boy Boxing on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-28 [Older] How to install IMVU Classic on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-06-28 [Older] How to install Steam Link on Ubuntu 24.04