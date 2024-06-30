today's leftovers
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Open Source is not Socialism (or Communism)
No. Free Software and Open Source Software are not Socialist or Communist in nature. If anything, Open Source is a distinctly Capitalist concept.
Programming/Development
Hackaday ☛ Go Forth With This Portable Programmer
When choosing a low-level language, it’s hard to beat the efficiency of Forth while also maintaining some amount of readability. There are open source options for the language which makes it accessible, and it maintains its prevalence in astronomical and other embedded systems for its direct hardware control and streamlined use of limited resources even though the language started over 50 years ago. Unlike 50 years ago, though, you can now take your own self-contained Forth programmer on the go with you.
Hackaday ☛ Try Out MCUs With This Jumperable TSSOP20 Adapter
There are so many new cool MCUs coming out, and you want to play with all of them, but, initially, they tend to be accessible as bare chips. Devboards might be hard to get, not expose everything, or carry a premium price. [Willmore] has faced this problem with an assortment of new WCH-made MCUs, and brings us all a solution – a universal board for TSSOP20-packaged MCUs, breadboard-friendly and adaptable to any pinout with only a few jumpers on the underside.
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/06/29
I was not able to get this done early like the last few posts, but there’s still a good range here. Can You Make It Bigger? – A Journey In Building Arcade Cabinets.
Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ SONOFF SNZB-05P review – A Zigbee water leak sensor tested with eWelink and Home Assistant
Today, we will review another new sensor from SONOFF, the SNZN-05P Zigbee water leak sensor. This is SONOFF’s first-ever water leak detection sensor. In the past, we have reviewed other Zigbee sensors that were upgraded from previous models. SONOFF enthusiasts will likely be pleased because a water leak detection sensor is something that should have been part of the SONOFF ecosystem for a long time. That is a bit late in the game, but it has a unique feature: an Extended Detection Cable that can detect water leaks.
Hackaday ☛ Long-Term OctoPrint Stat Manipulation Uncovered
Developing free and open source software can be a thankless experience. Most folks do it because it’s something they’re passionate about, with the only personal benefit being the knowledge that there are individuals out there who found your work useful enough to download and install. So imagine how you’d feel if it turns out somebody was playing around with the figures, and the steady growth in the number of installs you thought your software had turned out to be fake.
Hackaday ☛ Danger Is My Middle Name
Last week, [Al Williams] wrote up a his experience with a book that provided almost too much detailed information on how to build a DIY x-ray machine for his (then) young soul to bear. He almost had to build it! Where the “almost” is probably both a bummer because he didn’t have an x-ray machine as a kid, but also a great good because it was a super dangerous build, of a typical sort for the 1950s in which it was published.
Hackaday ☛ Building A Hydraulic System With 3D Printed SLA Resin Parts
Hydraulics are incredibly versatile, but due to the pressures at which they operate, they are also rather expensive and not very DIY-friendly. This isn’t to say that you cannot take a fair shot at a halfway usable 3D-printed set of hydraulics, as [Indeterminate Design] demonstrates in a recent video. Although not 100% 3D-printed, it does give a good idea of how far you can push plastic-based additive manufacturing in this field.
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 269: COSMIC Desktop Release Date, Record Your Game in Steam, SUSE 19 Years Support & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we’ve got desktop environment news for COSMIC & Budgie. We’ve got some distro news from the SUSE side of things. Then Valve announced a new killer feature for Steam so you can now record gameplay.
Video ☛ I've used Linux for 30 years. Here are 5 reasons why I'll never switch to Windows or MacOS
Instructionals/Technical
The New Stack ☛ Create a Secure FTP Server with GNU/Linux and SSH
For those not quite at the level of running a complete build system, the File Transfer Protocol (FTP) [...]
