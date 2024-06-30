New EndeavourOS Release Ships with KDE Plasma 6.1, Brings Back ARM Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 30, 2024



Powered by Linux kernel 6.9, the new EndeavourOS release ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series, along with updated components like the Mozilla Firefox 127 web browser, Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, Xorg Server 21.1.13, NVIDIA 550.90.07 graphics driver, and Calamares 24.06.1.2 graphical installer.

Not many changes are implemented in this release, except for the fact that the Calamares installer should no longer crash during the installation when the EndeavourOS apps are deselected, language selection for Italian users for console should now work, and the r8168 legacy driver package was removed.

