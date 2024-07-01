Powered by Linux kernel 6.9, the new EndeavourOS release ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series, along with updated components like the Mozilla Firefox 127 web browser, Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, Xorg Server 21.1.13, NVIDIA 550.90.07 graphics driver, and Calamares 24.06.1.2 graphical installer.

Debian 12.6 is here four and a half months after Debian 12.5 as the fifth point release of Debian Bookworm, because Debian 12.3 was never released, and it’s still powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, which will be supported upstream until December 2026.