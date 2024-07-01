Tux Machines

(Updated) T-Display S3 Pro adds a 2.33” screen and phone OTG support

Swift on RISC-V: Launch of New Toolchain for RISC-V Hardware

The Swift programming community has taken a major step forward by introducing the first Swift toolchain for RISC-V hardware, designed to work with platforms like the VisionFive 2 single-board computer.

Affordable RISC-V Development Board Built Around 32-bit QingKe CH32V003 Processor

Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.

Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering

The Synaptics Astra platform introduces the SL-Series of AI-native IoT processors, utilizing Arm Cortex A-series CPUs. These SoCs are tailored for the IoT commercial market, featuring hardware accelerators for edge inferencing and multimedia processing in audio, video, and speech.

New EndeavourOS Release Ships with KDE Plasma 6.1, Brings Back ARM Support

Powered by Linux kernel 6.9, the new EndeavourOS release ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series, along with updated components like the Mozilla Firefox 127 web browser, Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, Xorg Server 21.1.13, NVIDIA 550.90.07 graphics driver, and Calamares 24.06.1.2 graphical installer.

Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates

Debian 12.6 is here four and a half months after Debian 12.5 as the fifth point release of Debian Bookworm, because Debian 12.3 was never released, and it’s still powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, which will be supported upstream until December 2026.

  1. Windows in Åland Islands: From 100% to Less Than Half
    Åland Islands lost the sense of urgency to move to GNU/Linux
  2. Not Just Slow News But Also Late News (Julian Assange Landing in Thailand)
    Why did AP take so long (nearly a week) to release these?
  3. [Meme] Smart Alec Poettering
    How many Microsofters can the Debian Project withstand?
  4. Getting Rid of Microsoft Does Not Go Far Enough
    Microsoft already has many problems. One day Microsoft won't exist anymore. But that does not guarantee users' freedom.
  5. Alyssa Rosenzweig's LibrePlanet Talk About Freeing the Apple GPU
    Alyssa Rosenzweig is the graphics witch behind the reverse-engineered drivers for the Apple GPU. She previously led Panfrost, the free drivers for Arm Mali GPUs powering devices like the Pinebook Pro. She graduated in 2023 with a Computer Science degree from the University of Toronto and now writes free software full-time.
  6. Links 30/06/2024: LLMs Under Fire and Dictatorship of the Old
    Links for the day
  7. [Meme] Walking Outside the Guardrails of the Walled Gardens Built by Monopolies
    So-called "advertiser-unfriendly" material was never a problem for Wikileaks

  8. 200 This Week
    Monday started with 40 articles/pages and this is #200
  9. Press Complicity and Public Apathy All Along Enabled 14 Years of Illegal, Arbitrary Detention and Coercion Into Plea Bargain of Julian Assange on Brink of Death
    They basically blackmailed him into letting the US 'win' the argument
  10. At the End Journalism a Crime (If It Involves Accessing or Gaining Access to Documents Marked "Confidential" or "Classified" by Those Looking to Hide Their Misconduct/Crimes)
    At least in the US, especially where the imperialism is at stake
  11. Links 30/06/2024: Tensions in Korea and Japan, Criminalisation of Sleeping Outdoors
    Links for the day
  12. 100% Slop/Spam From linuxsecurity.com
    This is the kind of stuff that's killing the Web faster
  13. Gemini Links 30/06/2024: Murdoch and Ideal OS
    Links for the day
  14. In the First 6 Months of 2024 Thailand Moved to GNU/Linux, Not to Windows Vista 11
    maybe users moved from Vista 10 and 11 to GNU/Linux, seeing where Microsoft was heading with forced hardware "upgrades"
  15. Eko K. A. Owen, New Outreach and Communications Coordinator for the FSF
    Nice to see many new additions to the FSF's team
  16. Microsoft Has Slaves and Enablers, Not Partners
    Obligatory meme too
  17. Tobias Platen Covered Freedom-To-Play Games in LibrePlanet 2024
    Freedom-To-Play games using Taler
  18. [Meme] Opening a 'Webapp' With 'Only' 4 GB of RAM
    Until 2020 none of my PCs ever had more than 2 GB of RAM
  19. Destination 'Five Percent'
    We reckon GNU/Linux can break the 5% barrier some time by the end of this year, even without counting Chromebooks
  20. A Crisis of Online Journalism
    Almost a week ago a journalist was forced to plead guilty for an act of journalism
  21. Germany One of Many Countries Where Microsoft's Bing Lost Market Share After All That LLM Nonsense (Bing Chat and Further Rebrands/Renames)
    openai.com traffic plunged 60% last month
  22. Microsoft’s Latest Antitrust Scrutiny
    4 new stories
  23. Microsoft Layoffs, Mass Plagiarism, and More
    outrage included
  24. GNU/Linux Climbed 0.25% This Month (in statCounter)
    Around midday on Tuesday we'll start seeing preliminary data for July
  25. Ilya Gulko Introduces Pollyanna
    "Pollyanna is a web framework that makes it easy to create your own libre social space, such as a social network or blog."
  26. 'FSFE': Underage Labour, GAFAM Fronting, and Identity Theft to Undermine the FSF's Current Fundraiser
    looking to raise funds at the same time as the FSF
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  28. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 29, 2024
    IRC logs for Saturday, June 29, 2024
    Span from 2024-06-24 to 2024-06-30
    2479 /n/2024/06/24/Microsoft_By_Default_Destroy_Linux.shtml
    1911 /n/2024/06/24/Torvalds_Number_Two_Quit_Linux_a_Decade_Ago_and_Has_Since_Then_.shtml
    1883 /n/2024/06/27/John_Gilmore_Cofounder_of_the_Electronic_Frontier_Foundation_Jo.shtml
    1518 /n/2024/06/27/IBM_s_Board_is_a_Men_s_Club_Unlike_the_FSF_s_But_Red_Hat_IBM_Ar.shtml
    1256 /n/2024/06/06/Edward_Brocklesby_ejb_Debian_Hacking_expulsion_cover_up_in_prox.shtml
    917 /n/2024/06/25/Sheriff_of_Cork_Debian_Edward_Brocklesby_or_Brockelsby_Street_c.shtml
    902 /n/2024/06/30/Getting_Rid_of_Microsoft_Does_Not_Go_Far_Enough.shtml

With GNU/Linux, Bangkok Finds Bang for the Buck [original]
maybe users moved from Vista 10 and 11 to GNU/Linux, seeing where Microsoft was heading with forced hardware "upgrades"
Krita 5.2.3: A Bugfix Release with Overhauled Build System
Krita 5.2.3 digital painting app is here with a reworked build system
OpenShot 3.2 Video Editor Brings Remove Gap Feature, New Themes, and More
OpenShot 3.2 open-source video editor was released over the weekend as a major update that introduces a better video editing experience through powerful new features, new themes, and performance enhancements.
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux graphics driver is now available for download with explicit GPU sync support for NVIDIA GPU users on Wayland, as well as many other improvements.
Wine 9.12 Debuts with Updated Mono Engine
Wine 9.12 released, including initial support for user32 data structures and Mono engine 9.2.0 updates
Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.6 as the fifth ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Chrome OS + GNU/Linux in Oceania: Impressive Growth [original]
in Oceania we're seeing growing usage levels of GNU/Linux
 
New EndeavourOS Release Ships with KDE Plasma 6.1, Brings Back ARM Support
The EndeavourOS team announced today the release and general availability of EndeavourOS “Endeavour” the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro that features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment.
Latest Development Updates From EasyOS and OE (OpenEmbedded)
BK's latest
HiR Information Report: OpenBSD Power Management
OpenBSD's power management features are powerful and plenty
Forlinx FET3562J-C SoM features Rockchip RK3562(J) SoC with 1 TOP NPU, dual Ethernet, camera, display interfaces
The company only provides limited public software information such as support for Linux 5.10.198 with Qt 5.15, Android (TBD)
Eek, Gradience Linux Theming App Has Archived its Github
Sad news for fans of Gradience, the 3rd-party tool to customise the look of GTK4/libadwaita apps
About My Part in the Creation of the Plasma 6.1 Wallpaper 'Reef'
A short recap: In Plasma 5 we predominantly had wallpapers with geometric features. They showed digital representations of nature or were completely abstract, which I never really liked.
Windows TCO: Microsoft Cracked, Windows Insecure by Design, More Breaches
awful track record
Android Leftovers
The 10 Best Android Widgets I Can't Live Without
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Synaptics Astra AI-Native IoT Platform with SL-Series Embedded Processors Now Available For Ordering
According to the product brief, the SL1620 is equipped with Linux OS
Mozilla Buzzword Slinging and Servo
Some Mozilla news
Battlemage and Linux
a pair of links
More Original Stories Again in Tux Machines [original]
We are hoping to bring more original stories
Swaziland: Windows Falls Below 10% Market Share [original]
Like in most countries in Africa, Windows is perishing fast in Swaziland
Android Leftovers
Looking for more ways to lock down your Android? Here's how to do it
Canonical Debuts LTS Distroless Docker Images
Canonical announced it is providing distroless Docker images, complete with 12 years of support, in line with what it offers for Ubuntu Pro....
Can Raspberry Pi Run Linux? What You Need To Know
So you're on the hunt for a single-board computer (SBC) for your embedded systems or networking projects
6 Free Apps to Edit / Annotate PDF Files in Ubuntu Desktop
Looking for an app to sign, annotate, or edit PDF files in Ubuntu Linux
openSUSE Unveils Agama 9 Installer with Enhanced UI
The new openSUSE Agama 9 installer introduces a sleek web interface
RAUC open-source OTA update solution for embedded Linux ported to Rock Pi 4 SBC
RAUC open-source OTA update solution enabling A/B updates for embedded Linux images has recently been ported to the Radxa Rock Pi 4 Model B SBC powered by a Rockchip OP1 SoC by the project’s maintainer
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to interrogate a system
Mauna Linux – Debian-based distribution
Mauna Linux is an operating system based on Debian Stable
This week in KDE: everything, I think
We spent an enormous amount of time working on bug-fixing and polishing tasks for Plasma 6.1 this week
Milk-V Reveals Technical Specs of Milk-V Jupiter RISC-V Mini-ITX PC
Today, Milk-V released additional technical details about the Milk-V Jupiter, based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC
What happens to EPEL-7 when EL-7 goes EOL
What is happening to RHEL-7
This Week in GNOME: #154 Pride Day!
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 21 to June 28.
Games: STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter, Mousebusters, and More
8 latest posts from gamingonlinux
