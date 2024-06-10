Programming Leftovers and Devices
The New Stack ☛ Build Your First Go Function
Functions are an integral part of programming. Without them, building applications would be exponentially more challenging (if not impossible)
Rlang ☛ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Linear Models
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Linear Models can be downloaded for free (or for a suggested price of 10 USD) from Leanpub.
Rlang ☛ Why you shouldn’t use boxplots
Box plots are a very common tool in data visualization to show how your data is distributed. But they have a crucial flaw. Let’s find out what that flaw is.
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ ACEBOTT QE007 review – An ESP32-based Smart Home STEAM education kit for 8+ years old kids
ACEBOTT QE007 ESP32-based Smart Home Starter Kit is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths) education platform that involves story reading, assembling a wooden house with various electronics sensors wired to an ESP32 board, and learning about electronics concepts (such as voltage and current) and coding with the Arduino IDE through an 18 lesson course. ACEBOTT has various STEAM education kits, and the company sent us the QE007 “IoT Smart Home Starter Kit” for evaluation and review.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Best Raspberry Pi HATs 2024: Expansion Boards for Every Project
The Raspberry Pi HATs (Hardware Attached on Top) bring tons of extra functionality to your Pi. The best HATs allow you to build a retro gaming machine, develop an A.I., power a robot or just learn about programming.
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5PoECAM-W V1.1: A Programmable PoE Camera with ESP32+W5500 Chipset & 3MP OV3660 Sensor
This week, M5Stack launched the M5PoECAM-W V1.1, a Power over Ethernet camera with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support.
