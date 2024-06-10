Count to 20 and Make a Wish

updated Jun 10, 2024



TODAY we are genuinely excited and delighted. After so many years of hard work we've made it and the site no longer relies on old software such as Drupal. This means that the "technical debt" issue has been largely resolved.

Today it's time for partying, but at the same time we'll try to keep the site updated like any other day. The 20-year journey started in Tennessee (US) and in 2013 it crossed over to Manchester (UK), where parties will take place. This site was always run by women. █